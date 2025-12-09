Hart Boys Volleyball

Hart Boys Volleyball

Hart Boys Volleyball Sponsorships

Silver sponsor item
Silver sponsor
$50

One social media shout out. Your business logo will be displayed on the Hart Boys Instagram story

Gold sponsor item
Gold sponsor
$300

Your business logo displayed on a revolving scoreboard during all home games.

Platinum sponsor item
Platinum sponsor
$400

A scoreboard ad will display your business logo on revolving scoreboard at all home games, two social media story and reel Shout Out will be displayed on the Hart Boys Instagram page

Hart boys volleyball practice T-shirt sponsor item
Hart boys volleyball practice T-shirt sponsor
$600

Hart boys volleyball practice T-shirt, which will display your business logo on the practice shirt. A scoreboard ad displaying your logo on a revolving scoreboard at all home games. Also two social media story and reel Shout Outs will be displayed on the Hart boys of Volleyball Instagram page.

