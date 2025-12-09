Hart Boys Volleyball Sponsorships

Offered by
About this shop
One social media shout out. Your business logo will be displayed on the Hart Boys Instagram story
Your business logo displayed on a revolving scoreboard during all home games.
A scoreboard ad will display your business logo on revolving scoreboard at all home games, two social media story and reel Shout Out will be displayed on the Hart Boys Instagram page
Hart boys volleyball practice T-shirt, which will display your business logo on the practice shirt. A scoreboard ad displaying your logo on a revolving scoreboard at all home games. Also two social media story and reel Shout Outs will be displayed on the Hart boys of Volleyball Instagram page.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!