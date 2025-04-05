Hart County Humane Society Inc Memberships

$30 helps provide vaccines and basic medical care for a rescued pet.
$30 helps provide vaccines and basic medical care for a rescued pet.
Tail Wagger
$50
Valid for one year
$50 helps cover the cost of spaying or neutering a homeless pet, heling to control the pet population
$50 helps cover the cost of spaying or neutering a homeless pet, heling to control the pet population
Top Dog Family Member
$100
Valid for one year
$100 supports life saving treqatments and emergency medical care for animals in need.
$100 supports life saving treqatments and emergency medical care for animals in need.
Sponsor
$300
Valid for one year
$300 Covers the typical care of a pet, including vaccinations, neutering, and typical medical treatments, as well as adoption costs. You will be advised of the pet you are sponsoring, and inform you on the progress through our system if you wish.
$300 Covers the typical care of a pet, including vaccinations, neutering, and typical medical treatments, as well as adoption costs. You will be advised of the pet you are sponsoring, and inform you on the progress through our system if you wish.
Add a donation for Hart County Humane Society Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!