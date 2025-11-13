Hartford Power Squadron

Hosted by

Hartford Power Squadron

About this raffle

Hartford Power Squadron's Annual Raffle 2026

Ticket Price
$5


Ticket sales are open!


Each ticket purchased gives you one (1) chance to win one of these three (3) prizes:

  • First Prize $500
  • Second Prize $300
  • Third Prize $150

Drawing to be held 
March 24, 2026, at 7:15 p.m.
 at Olympia Diner

3413 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT


The winner need not be present to win.


A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.


TICKET RECEIPT WILL BE SENT TO THE EMAIL ADDRESS PROVIDED DURING CHECKOUT.


When you order your tickets, you will see a section entitled "Help keep Zeffy free for Hartford Power Squadron." This is an optional donation. If you do not wish to donate, select "Other" from the pull-down, and enter "0" as the dollar amount.

Add a donation for Hartford Power Squadron

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!