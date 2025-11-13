Hartford Power Squadron's Annual Raffle 2026



Ticket sales are open!





Each ticket purchased gives you one (1) chance to win one of these three (3) prizes:

First Prize $500

Second Prize $300

Third Prize $150

Drawing to be held

March 24, 2026, at 7:15 p.m.

at Olympia Diner

3413 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT





The winner need not be present to win.





A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.





TICKET RECEIPT WILL BE SENT TO THE EMAIL ADDRESS PROVIDED DURING CHECKOUT.





When you order your tickets, you will see a section entitled "Help keep Zeffy free for Hartford Power Squadron." This is an optional donation. If you do not wish to donate, select "Other" from the pull-down, and enter "0" as the dollar amount.