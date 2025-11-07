H'Arts on The Runway Art Auction

12x 36 canvas, Created with joy, imagination, and pure heart, Colors of Hope is a vibrant expression of creativity from the children served by the Child and Family Resource Foundation. Each splash and stroke represents freedom, healing, and the beauty of self-expression.

This collaborative piece reminds us that even the smallest hands can create something extraordinary when given the space to explore and the support to grow. A lively addition to any space, this artwork captures the spirit of resilience, hope, and togetherness that defines our mission.