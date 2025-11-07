H'Arts on The Runway Art Auction

Hosted by
This 48 x 30 Original SGG artwork and expressive piece captures the movement and mystery of a golden horizon, where bridges, light, and motion merge in a dreamlike landscape. The sweeping brushwork and textured layers evoke a sense of time and travel—like watching the world blur by through a train window. Hints of gold shimmer beneath the earthy tones, suggesting both nostalgia and forward motion. A compelling work that draws the viewer into its path of light and shadow.
12x 36 canvas, Created with joy, imagination, and pure heart, Colors of Hope is a vibrant expression of creativity from the children served by the Child and Family Resource Foundation. Each splash and stroke represents freedom, healing, and the beauty of self-expression.
This collaborative piece reminds us that even the smallest hands can create something extraordinary when given the space to explore and the support to grow. A lively addition to any space, this artwork captures the spirit of resilience, hope, and togetherness that defines our mission.
24x36 canvas, Wings of Light was created by the children of the Child and Family Resource Foundation as a symbol of growth, transformation, and freedom. Bursting with color and motion against a bold black background, this piece captures the spirit of resilience and the beauty that can emerge from life’s challenges.
Every brushstroke reflects courage, imagination, and the joy of self-expression. This artwork is more than paint on canvas. It is a reminder that hope always finds a way to shine through.
Joy in Motion bursts with color, energy, and pure imagination. Measuring 24 by 30 inches, this expressive piece was created by the children of the Child and Family Resource Foundation and reflects the freedom of creativity and the happiness that comes from letting go and simply creating.
Every splash of paint tells a story of laughter, movement, and connection. It is a beautiful reminder that joy is often found in the moments when we let our hearts lead the way.
Harmony in Color is a 36 by 48 inch canvas filled with layers of movement, light, and joyful texture. Painted by the children of the Child and Family Resource Foundation, this piece celebrates the beauty of unity and expression. Each color and brushstroke finds its own rhythm, blending together to create something vibrant and whole.
The result is a celebration of creativity and hope, reminding us that when many hearts come together, something truly beautiful emerges.
Grace in the Reeds captures the quiet beauty of nature through fluid color and texture. Measuring 12 by 36 inches, this piece draws the eye to the elegant form of a wading bird surrounded by soft reflections and vibrant reeds. The gentle blending of pinks and greens creates a sense of calm and renewal, inviting the viewer to pause and breathe in the stillness.
This artwork speaks to the heart of healing and hope, reflecting the same grace and resilience that inspire the mission of the Child and Family Resource Foundation.
Love in Bloom is a 21 by 25 inch framed mixed-media piece that radiates warmth, creativity, and emotion. Layered with texture, color, and movement, this artwork invites viewers to explore the delicate balance between love and nature. The intricate flowers, heart motif, and shimmering details create a sense of depth and connection that feels both joyful and reflective.
Its luminous tones and thoughtful composition make it a captivating addition to any space, celebrating the beauty of love in all its forms.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!