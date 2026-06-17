HARTZ Physical Therapy Fall Blast - Benefitting SWAN

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About this event
Same benefits as Platinum Sponsor, plus:
Prominent Placement of Company Logo on Race T-shirts
Company Name displayed at EVERY Mile Marker
Company Name/Logo in all print advertising and press releases
4 Complimentary Race Entries
Same Benefits as Premier Sponsor, plus:
Company Logo included on Fall Blast Posters placed throughout Lancaster County
Opportunity to set up Marketing Table at the Event
3 Complimentary Race Entries
Same Benefits as Mile Marker Sponsor, plus:
Company Logo On Race Tshirts
Company Banner Hung Day of Race
Company Logo and Link on Race Webpage
Race Day Recognition
2 Complimentary Race Entries
Company name placed at EVERY Mile Marker
Company name and link on Race Webpage
Company Recognition
1 Complimentary Race Entry
Company name at Designated Mile
Company information placed in ALL Participant Race Bags
July 1, 2026 - September 20th, 2026
July 1, 2026 - September 20th, 2026
September 21, 2026 - Race Day
$
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