A colorful poster for a "Fall Blast 5K & Kids Color Run" on October 3rd features a film strip of runners in the foreground and event details against a purple and orange background.
Hartz Physical Therapy Charitable Organization

Hosted by

Hartz Physical Therapy Charitable Organization

About this event

HARTZ Physical Therapy Fall Blast - Benefitting SWAN

101 N Oak St

Lititz, PA 17543, USA

Elite Sponsorship
$1,000
Available until Sep 11

Same benefits as Platinum Sponsor, plus:

Prominent Placement of Company Logo on Race T-shirts

Company Name displayed at EVERY Mile Marker

Company Name/Logo in all print advertising and press releases

4 Complimentary Race Entries

Platinum Sponsor
$750
Available until Sep 11

Same Benefits as Premier Sponsor, plus:

Company Logo included on Fall Blast Posters placed throughout Lancaster County

Opportunity to set up Marketing Table at the Event

3 Complimentary Race Entries

Premier Sponsor
$500
Available until Sep 11

Same Benefits as Mile Marker Sponsor, plus:

Company Logo On Race Tshirts

Company Banner Hung Day of Race

Company Logo and Link on Race Webpage

Race Day Recognition

2 Complimentary Race Entries

Mega Mile Marker
$250
Available until Sep 11

Company name placed at EVERY Mile Marker

Company name and link on Race Webpage

Company Recognition

1 Complimentary Race Entry

Mile Marker
$100
Available until Sep 11

Company name at Designated Mile

Company information placed in ALL Participant Race Bags

Fall Blast Registration
$35
Available until Sep 20

July 1, 2026 - September 20th, 2026

Fall Blast Registration - Team Member
$33
Available until Sep 20

July 1, 2026 - September 20th, 2026

Fall Blast POST REGISTRATION
$40

September 21, 2026 - Race Day

Kid's Run
$15
Add a donation for Hartz Physical Therapy Charitable Organization

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