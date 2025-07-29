Harvest 2025- A Benefit for Union Square Park

124 E 14th St

New York, NY 10003, USA

FLASH SALE: General Admission 7-9 PM
$125
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Enjoy an evening of tastings, drinks, and live music starting at 7:00 PM.


Contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law, except $50 per ticket. All ticket sales are donations and are non-refundable.

Friends of Union Square (VIP) 6-9 PM
$500

Enjoy early access to this year’s events with our exclusive VIP Happy Hour starting at 6:00 PM.


Contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law, except $50 per ticket. All ticket sales are donations and are non-refundable.

Benefactor Package
$2,500

Two (2) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.


Plus:

  • Corporate or Family Name listed on the Event Website, Program, and Invitation
Bronze Sponsor
$5,000

Four (4) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.


Corporate or Family Name Recognition Only, included in shared sponsor sections of:

  • Inclusion in All Dedicated Events E-blasts
  • Inclusion on Event Website
  • Inclusion in Printed Program
  • Inclusion on Event Signage
  • Inclusion on Branded Digital Displays
Silver Sponsor
$10,000

Eight (8) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.


Mid-level placement with dedicated logo recognition across event materials, including:

  • Inclusion in All Dedicated Events E-blasts
  • Inclusion on Event Website
  • Inclusion in Printed Program
  • Inclusion on Event Signage
  • Inclusion on Branded Digital Displays
Gold Sponsor
$15,000

Eight (8) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.


Mid-level placement with dedicated logo recognition across event materials, including:

  • Inclusion in All Dedicated Events E-blasts
  • Inclusion on Event Website
  • Inclusion in Printed Program
  • Inclusion on Event Signage
  • Inclusion on Branded Digital Displays
  • Featured Logo on Cocktail Napkins (with USP Logo)
Platinum Sponsor
$25,000

Ten (10) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.


Mid-level placement with dedicated logo recognition across event materials, including:

  • Inclusion in All Dedicated Events E-blasts
  • Inclusion on Event Website
  • Inclusion in Printed Program
  • Inclusion on Event Signage
  • Inclusion on Branded Digital Displays
  • Featured Logo on Cocktail Napkins (with USP Logo)

Plus:

  • Promotion of Sponsor Social Channels
  • Opportunity to Distribute Branded Giveaways (Sponsor Provided)
  • Exclusive E-blast Featuring Brand Sent to USP Mailing Lists*
  • 2 Branded Lamppost Banners**

* If Secured by October 15th, 2025
** Lamppost Banners to be Displayed During the 2025-2026 Season

Diamond Sponsor
$35,000

Fifteen (15) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.


Top placement with lead logo recognition across all materials, including:

  • Inclusion in Press Release
  • Inclusion on Event Website
  • Inclusion on All Dedicated Event E-blasts
  • Inclusion on Event Signage
  • Inclusion on Branded Digital Displays
  • Inclusion on Step & Repeat*
  • Photo Booth Co-Sponsor
  • Inclusion in Printed Program

Plus:

  • Promotion of Sponsor Social Channels
  • Specialty Cocktail (Naming Rights & Topper)
  • Opportunity to Distribute Branded Giveaways (Sponsor Provided)
  • Exclusive E-blast Featuring Brand Sent to USP Mailing Lists*
  • 2 Branded Lamppost Banners**

* If Secured by October 15th, 2025
** Lamppost Banners to be Displayed During the 2025-2026 Season

Pinnacle Sponsor
$50,000

Twenty (20) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.

Top placement with lead logo recognition across all materials, including:

  • Inclusion in Press Release
  • Inclusion on Event Website
  • Inclusion on All Dedicated Event E-blasts
  • Inclusion on Event Signage
  • Inclusion on Branded Digital Displays
  • Inclusion on Step & Repeat*
  • Photo Booth Co-Sponsor
  • Inclusion in Printed Program

Plus:

  • Promotion of Sponsor Social Channels
  • Specialty Cocktail (Naming Rights & Topper)
  • Opportunity to Distribute Branded Giveaways (Sponsor Provided)
  • Exclusive E-blast Featuring Brand Sent to USP Mailing Lists*
  • 2 Branded Lamppost Banners**
  • Opportunity to Feature Silent Branded Video (Sponsor Provided)
  • VIP Hour Naming Rights

* If Secured by October 15th, 2025
** Lamppost Banners to be Displayed During the 2025-2026 Season

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing