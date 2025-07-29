Harvest 2025- A Benefit for Union Square Park

Enjoy an evening of tastings, drinks, and live music starting at 7:00 PM.
Contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law, except $50 per ticket. All ticket sales are donations and are non-refundable.
Enjoy early access to this year’s events with our exclusive VIP Happy Hour starting at 6:00 PM.
Two (2) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.
Plus:
Four (4) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.
Corporate or Family Name Recognition Only, included in shared sponsor sections of:
Eight (8) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.
Mid-level placement with dedicated logo recognition across event materials, including:
Eight (8) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.
Ten (10) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.
Mid-level placement with dedicated logo recognition across event materials, including:
Plus:
* If Secured by October 15th, 2025
** Lamppost Banners to be Displayed During the 2025-2026 Season
Fifteen (15) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.
Top placement with lead logo recognition across all materials, including:
Plus:
Twenty (20) “Friends of Union Square Park” VIP Tickets.
Top placement with lead logo recognition across all materials, including:
Plus:
$
