Harvest & Heroes: a Farm to Fork Experience Benefiting the Lodi Police Foundation

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About this event
Join us for an unforgettable farm-to-table evening featuring locally sourced 3 course cuisine, curated drinks, and live music to support the Lodi Police Foundation.
Purchase a table of 8 to be seated among friends!
Upgrade your evening with an exclusive First Pour Reception add-on, featuring early entry at 5 p.m. and a hosted pre-event experience with Chief Ricardo Garcia and Lodi Police Department leadership. Enjoy specialty cocktails, live music, and chef-curated hors d'oeuvres in an intimate reception before the main event. Limited availability and must be purchased with a general admission ticket.
This is a sponsorship and group ticket package that includes a VIP table of 8 with early entry to the First Pour Reception, logo on Farmers Market tote for attendees, along with additional name or business name recognition opportunities. Contact Elisa Bubak at [email protected] for details.
This is a sponsorship and group ticket package that includes a table of 8 with early entry to the First Pour Reception with Chief Ricardo Garcia, along with additional name or business name recognition opportunities. Contact Elisa Bubak at [email protected] for details.
This is a sponsorship and group ticket package that includes four event tickets, recognition from podium, branded item inside gift tote for guests, and name or business logo recognition on website or social media.
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