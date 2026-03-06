Lodi Police Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Lodi Police Foundation Inc

About this event

Harvest & Heroes: a Farm to Fork Experience Benefiting the Lodi Police Foundation

11292 Alpine Rd

Stockton, CA 95212, USA

General Admission
$120

Join us for an unforgettable farm-to-table evening featuring locally sourced 3 course cuisine, curated drinks, and live music to support the Lodi Police Foundation.

Farm-to-Fork Table
$960
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchase a table of 8 to be seated among friends!

First Pour Reception Add-On (per person)
$50

Upgrade your evening with an exclusive First Pour Reception add-on, featuring early entry at 5 p.m. and a hosted pre-event experience with Chief Ricardo Garcia and Lodi Police Department leadership. Enjoy specialty cocktails, live music, and chef-curated hors d'oeuvres in an intimate reception before the main event. Limited availability and must be purchased with a general admission ticket.

Harvest Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a sponsorship and group ticket package that includes a VIP table of 8 with early entry to the First Pour Reception, logo on Farmers Market tote for attendees, along with additional name or business name recognition opportunities. Contact Elisa Bubak at [email protected] for details.

Farmstead Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a sponsorship and group ticket package that includes a table of 8 with early entry to the First Pour Reception with Chief Ricardo Garcia, along with additional name or business name recognition opportunities. Contact Elisa Bubak at [email protected] for details.

Homestead Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is a sponsorship and group ticket package that includes four event tickets, recognition from podium, branded item inside gift tote for guests, and name or business logo recognition on website or social media.

Add a donation for Lodi Police Foundation Inc

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