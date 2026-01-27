harvest covenant

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harvest covenant

About this event

Harvest Covenant Gala

400 4th St SW 6th floor

Washington, DC 20024, USA

Individual Ticket
$250

Includes 1 individual ticket to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Couple Ticket
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 individual tickets to the full program with access to all main activities

Friend of Harvest Covenant
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 individual tickets + name/logo printed in the program

Patron Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 individual tickets + Name/logo displayed among sponsors at the reception + Quarter page ad in the program + Name/logo printed in the dinner program + All Friend of HC benefits.

Touchdown Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes 5 individual tickets + Half page ad in the program + All Patron Sponsor benefits

MVP Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 individual tickets + Special recognition during the ceremony, at the podium and on the main screen + Recognition in a special message to HC's email subscriber list + All Touchdown Sponsor benefits

Championship Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 individual tickets + Name/logo featured individually on the screen during the reception + Full page ad in the program + All Liberty Sponsor benefits + Advertisement on website + Advertisement on Track, reserved row of seats, and free concessions at all home games + MVP sponsor benefits

Legacy Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 individual tickets + Select meeting with Shaun Alexander prior to the event + Signed Shaun Alexander Jersey OR 2 Free Tickets to AL or Seahawks game + Advertisement on Website + Advertisement in Fall/Spring Magazine + Advertisement on Track, reserved row of seats,
and free concessions at all home games + Legacy sponsor benefits

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