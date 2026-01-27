Harvest Covenant Gala

About this event
Includes 1 individual ticket to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes 2 individual tickets to the full program with access to all main activities
Includes 2 individual tickets + name/logo printed in the program
Includes 2 individual tickets + Name/logo displayed among sponsors at the reception + Quarter page ad in the program + Name/logo printed in the dinner program + All Friend of HC benefits.
Includes 5 individual tickets + Half page ad in the program + All Patron Sponsor benefits
Includes 8 individual tickets + Special recognition during the ceremony, at the podium and on the main screen + Recognition in a special message to HC's email subscriber list + All Touchdown Sponsor benefits
Includes 10 individual tickets + Name/logo featured individually on the screen during the reception + Full page ad in the program + All Liberty Sponsor benefits + Advertisement on website + Advertisement on Track, reserved row of seats, and free concessions at all home games + MVP sponsor benefits
Includes 10 individual tickets + Select meeting with Shaun Alexander prior to the event + Signed Shaun Alexander Jersey OR 2 Free Tickets to AL or Seahawks game + Advertisement on Website + Advertisement in Fall/Spring Magazine + Advertisement on Track, reserved row of seats,
and free concessions at all home games + Legacy sponsor benefits
$
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