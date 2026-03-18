Harvest Days 5k Fun Run

About this event
Enjoy a 5k run/walk through beautiful Battle Ground along the Harvest Days Parade route. Includes official race swag, a delicious cookie from Al and Ernie's, and priority parking for the Harvest Days Parade.
*Packet Pickup Available 7/17/2025 10:00am - 5:00pm at Finishing Touch 513 E. Main St. Battle Ground.
Enjoy a 5k run/walk through beautiful Battle Ground along the Harvest Days Parade route. Includes official race swag, a delicious cookie from Al and Ernie's.
*Packet Pickup Available 7/17/2025 10:00am - 5:00pm at Finishing Touch 513 E. Main St. Battle Ground.
$
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