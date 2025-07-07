This is our top-tier spot and the only one with naming rights. As the Presenting Sponsor, your brand will headline the event—literally. From the social media posts to the last bite of dessert, it will be clear who made the evening possible. You'll receive exclusive naming rights (i.e., “2025 Harvest Dinner presented by [Your Brand]”), featured signage throughout the space, and top billing on our website and printed program. You’ll be recognized from the mic, highlighted in a dedicated email blast to attendees, and featured solo on social media. We’ll also include your name in a group thank-you post. This level includes dinner and drinks for 14 guests, plus VIP access for two.