Harvest Dreams with Heathcote Fundraiser

Medium Spider Plant with Stand Raffle
$5
Win a stunning medium Spider plant beautifully presented in a Rot iron stand with a decorative ceramic pot! Value: $50 Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this gorgeous plant! Purchase your tickets today and help us grow a brighter future!
Beautiful Money Plant Raffle
$3
Bring good fortune into your life with our beautiful Money Plant! This lovely plant, valued at $30, is perfectly presented in a decorative pot. Value: $30 Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this stunning Money Plant! Purchase your tickets today and help us grow a brighter future!
Private Chef Experience for 2 Raffle
$50
Indulge in a luxurious culinary experience with a Private Chef for a night! Enjoy a 3-course meal customized to your taste, prepared by Safe Serve certified Chef Raven. Savor the intimacy of a private dinner party in the comfort of your own home (winner's residence/property in Northern Maryland area). - 3-course meal valued at $250 Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this unforgettable culinary experience! Date and time will be arranged within one week of drawing. Don't miss this opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to a memorable evening!
Private Chef Experience for 4 Raffle
$75
Indulge in a luxurious culinary experience with a Private Chef for a night! Enjoy a 3-course meal customized to your taste, prepared by Safe Serve certified Chef Raven. Savor the intimacy of a private dinner party in the comfort of your own home (winner's residence/property in Northern Maryland area). 3-course meal valued at $400 Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this unforgettable culinary experience! Date and time will be arranged within one week of drawing. Don't miss this opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to a memorable evening!
Sparkling Clean House Cleaning Service Raffle
$10
Give yourself the gift of a cleaner, stress-free home! Win housecleaning services for TWO ROOMS of your choice! Valued at $100, this prize includes: Customized cleaning to fit your needs Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this refreshing cleaning experience! Take a break from cleaning and enjoy a sparkling clean space!
Blissful Yoga Raffle
$20
Find your inner peace and tranquility with our yoga prize package! Win FOUR private in-home yoga sessions, tailored to your needs and goals! This prize offers: Personalized instruction and guidance Increased flexibility and strength Reduced stress and improved well-being Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this amazing opportunity to nourish your body and soul! Breathe, stretch, and relax your way to bliss!
Par-fect Your Swing Raffle
$20
Improve your golf game with our exclusive lesson package! Win THREE golf lessons with a qualified instructor, tailored to your skill level and goals! This prize offers: Expert guidance and feedback Improved technique and consistency Enhanced overall golfing experience Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this amazing opportunity to elevate your golf game! Tee off to success!
