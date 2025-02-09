Harvest Dreams with Heathcote Fundraiser

Win a stunning medium Spider plant beautifully presented in a Rot iron stand with a decorative ceramic pot!
Value: $50
Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this gorgeous plant!
Purchase your tickets today and help us grow a brighter future!
Beautiful Money Plant Raffle
$3
Bring good fortune into your life with our beautiful Money Plant!
This lovely plant, valued at $30, is perfectly presented in a decorative pot.
Value: $30
Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this stunning Money Plant!
Purchase your tickets today and help us grow a brighter future!
Private Chef Experience for 2 Raffle
$50
Indulge in a luxurious culinary experience with a Private Chef for a night!
Enjoy a 3-course meal customized to your taste, prepared by Safe Serve certified Chef Raven. Savor the intimacy of a private dinner party in the comfort of your own home (winner's residence/property in Northern Maryland area).
- 3-course meal valued at $250
Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this unforgettable culinary experience!
Date and time will be arranged within one week of drawing. Don't miss this opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to a memorable evening!
Private Chef Experience for 4 Raffle
$75
Indulge in a luxurious culinary experience with a Private Chef for a night!
Enjoy a 3-course meal customized to your taste, prepared by Safe Serve certified Chef Raven. Savor the intimacy of a private dinner party in the comfort of your own home (winner's residence/property in Northern Maryland area).
3-course meal valued at $400
Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this unforgettable culinary experience!
Date and time will be arranged within one week of drawing. Don't miss this opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to a memorable evening!
Sparkling Clean House Cleaning Service Raffle
$10
Give yourself the gift of a cleaner, stress-free home!
Win housecleaning services for TWO ROOMS of your choice!
Valued at $100, this prize includes:
Customized cleaning to fit your needs
Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this refreshing cleaning experience!
Take a break from cleaning and enjoy a sparkling clean space!
Blissful Yoga Raffle
$20
Find your inner peace and tranquility with our yoga prize package!
Win FOUR private in-home yoga sessions, tailored to your needs and goals!
This prize offers:
Personalized instruction and guidance
Increased flexibility and strength
Reduced stress and improved well-being
Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this amazing opportunity to nourish your body and soul!
Breathe, stretch, and relax your way to bliss!
Par-fect Your Swing Raffle
$20
Improve your golf game with our exclusive lesson package!
Win THREE golf lessons with a qualified instructor, tailored to your skill level and goals!
This prize offers:
Expert guidance and feedback
Improved technique and consistency
Enhanced overall golfing experience
Support our farm and education center while taking a chance to win this amazing opportunity to elevate your golf game!
Tee off to success!
