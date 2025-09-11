Harvest Fest 2025!

51 Vassar Farm Ln

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, USA

SUGGESTED - "Root" Ticket
$30

Grants entry to the event. Pay-what-you-can pricing means every ticket at every price gets you in the door. You giving more helps us give more to the community! Every part of the plant is important, and every member of our community is important to us! (Actual retail cost of a ticket is $30)

"Seed" Ticket
$10

"Sprout" Ticket
$20

"Stem" Ticket
$50

"Leaf" Ticket
$75

"Bud" Ticket
$100

"Blossom" Ticket
$150

"Fruit" Ticket
$200

Free / Donation-based
free

