Harvest Festival 2025

3650 S Hardin Blvd

McKinney, TX 75070, USA

STUDENT - Early bird ends Nov 7
$15
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.

EARLY BIRD discount available through Friday, Nov 7. After, the price rises to $20.

Adult
free

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.

Child 0-Pre-K
free

For younger family/friends of McNeil students who are in pre-K or younger. Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.

STUDENT - Day of
$20

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.

SPONSOR-A-STUDENT
$20

In purchasing this ticket, you provide the opportunity for a student to attend for free.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing