WHES Harvest Festival 2025

Activity Tickets $10
$10

30 tickets total .Games, food, activities & more.

Activity Tickets $5
$5

15 tickets total .Games, food, activities & more.

Activity Tickets
$1

Games, food, activities & more. 3 tickets per $1.

Raffle Ticket
$5

Single Labubu

$25 Olive Garden Gift Card

$25 Chili’s Gift Card

$25 Play Station Gift Card

$25 AMC Gift Card

Westport Hat

Westport Tee (long or short sleeve)


Big Ticket Raffle
$10

Big Energy LaBubu Set

Nintendo Switch

4-Passes -Activate Adventure Sports Center-Culver City

Light-up Scooter

$75 gift card - The Shack

Ceramic pottery class

Westport Hat, hoody, Tee (customize patches/iron ons hoody only)

Harvest Festival Bag item
Harvest Festival Bag
$5

Bags will be limited. First come first serve with colors. Image is an example.

WHES Key Chain
$4

Key chains:

3D figurine

Pom Pom

WHES lanyard


$2
