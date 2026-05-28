Harvest Festival Vendors

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About this event
This is largely an outdoor event. Please note that it is held rain or shine. Vendors are responsible for canopies, tables, chairs, and displays.
Vendors are responsible for providing tables. We will provide 2 chairs.
Vendors selling prepared foods and drinks. Please be in touch with us regarding space preferences and needs. This is a rain or shine event. There will be indoor seating available in the event of rain. Though not required, we recommend canopies for your customers waiting in line in the event of rain.
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