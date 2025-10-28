Harvest Harmonies Fundraiser 2025

Hosted by
$
Purchase the number of tickets to match your bid. For example, if your bid is $10, purchase one ticket. If your bid is more than that, buy the number of tickets in increments of $10 to match it.
Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win an exciting prize.
Congratulations on winning your auction item. Purchase the number of tickets that equals your final bid amount. For example, if your final bid amount is $500.00, purchase 50 tickets. Please be sure to include the item in the notes section so we can match your payment correctly.
Congratulations on winning your auction item! Purchase the number of tickets that equals your final bid amount. For example, if your final bid amount is $1,000.00, purchase 100 tickets. Please be sure to include the item in the notes section so we can match your payment correctly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!