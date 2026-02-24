Harvest Hoedown

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About this event
Includes admission, dinner and beverages. Price after Aug 31, 2026 $110
Priority entry for a table of 8 reserved seats. Price after Aug 31, 2026 $800
In addition to one entry ticket, you will receive recognition during the event and your logo in the program.
In addition to two entry tickets, you will receive recognition during the event and your logo in the program.
In addition to 4 entry tickets, you will receive recognition during the event and a card size ad with your logo in the program.
In addition to a table for 8, you will receive recognition during the event and a quarter page ad with your logo in the program.
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