Zonta Club of Olympia

Hosted by

Zonta Club of Olympia

About this event

Harvest Hoedown

2811 76th Ave NE

Olympia, WA 98506, USA

Single Ticket
$90
Available until Aug 31

Includes admission, dinner and beverages. Price after Aug 31, 2026 $110

Table Cowboy
$700
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry for a table of 8 reserved seats. Price after Aug 31, 2026 $800

Ranch Hand Sponsor
$250
Available until Aug 31

In addition to one entry ticket, you will receive recognition during the event and your logo in the program.

Cowboy Boots Sponsor
$500
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

In addition to two entry tickets, you will receive recognition during the event and your logo in the program.

Silver Saddle Sponsor
$750
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

In addition to 4 entry tickets, you will receive recognition during the event and a card size ad with your logo in the program.

Rusty Spur Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

In addition to a table for 8, you will receive recognition during the event and a quarter page ad with your logo in the program.

Add a donation for Zonta Club of Olympia

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