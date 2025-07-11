Harvest Homecoming: Harness the Light

26213 Cumberland Church Rd

Boonville, MO 65233, USA

General Registration
$55

Available from 8/7/25 to 8/26/25

Saturday Day Pass
$25

Saturday Day Pass allows attendance from 9:00 am to Midnight. No overnight camping.

Youth Registration (17 and Younger)
Free

Free entry for children 17 and younger Please register your children

Add-On Materials Fee for Silk Fabric
$10

Purchase only if you will be at the event on Sunday.
If you wish to participate in the Plant-Dye workshop, and wish to have silk fabric, please add to your cart in the amount needed.

Add-on Materials Fee for Cotton Fabric
$5

Purchase only if you will be at the event on Sunday.
If you wish to participate in the Plant-Dye workshop, and wish to have cotton fabric, please add to your cart in the amount needed.

