Harvest Hope | A Barnside BBQ

5389 State Hwy 210

Rocky Point, NC 28457, USA

Table Package for 8 Guests
$300
groupTicketCaption

Round up your friends and join us for a meaningful and joy-filled evening! This package reserves a full table for 8 guests and includes:

Priority seating together

Event admission for all 8 guests

Recognition as a table sponsor (optional)

An evening of fun, fellowship, and purpose—supporting the mission of Peaceful Pastures

Bring your boots, your blessings, and your best crew—it’s going to be a night to remember!

Single Ticket
$45

Dust off your boots and join us for a down-home evening full of heart, hope, and community at Peaceful Pastures! This ticket includes one seat at a shared table, access to all event activities, and a front-row view of the healing work God is doing through our herd and ministry.

Come solo or with a friend—there’s always room at the table (and maybe a little line dancing too)!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing