Harvest Hope Silent Auction

Black Walnut Live Edge Slabs – Love Grove, Wilmington NC





Offered here is a beautiful black walnut slab, measuring approximately 4 feet long by 2 feet wide and valued at $100. This slab features a rustic live edge that preserves the natural character of the tree, along with a striking and highly attractive wood grain that will catch the eye in any setting.





Sourced from a black walnut tree cut down in Love Grove, a historic riverside community in Wilmington, NC, it carries both natural beauty and a sense of place. A versatile piece of hardwood, ideal for crafting a unique coffee table, a small bench, or any other custom furniture project.





Whether you’re a woodworker, craftsman, or simply someone who appreciates the warmth and character of walnut, this piece of wood offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Wilmington’s natural heritage.





Let your imagination lead the way—give Chuck Wilson a call to turn this beautiful piece into a table, bench, mantle, or anything your heart dreams up! 910-899-1985





Valued at $100