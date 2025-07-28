eventClosed

Harvest Hope Silent Auction

5389 NC-210, Rocky Point, NC 28457, USA

Wine Tasting item
Wine Tasting
$125

Winner is entitled to a 5-bottle live or virtual wine tasting for 14 to 18 people with a private Wine Advisor, Compliments of Wines For Humanity. ($22 handling fee at time of reservation) Valued at $250

Buckets of Flowers
$50

Dancing Dog Flowers - subscription (2 deliveries) of locally grown organic flowers delivered to your home - 5 stems of greens, 20 stems of fillers, and 10 focal flowers. Valued at $75

Black Walnut Live Edge Slab by Chuck Willson
$50

Black Walnut Live Edge Slabs – Love Grove, Wilmington NC


Offered here is a beautiful black walnut slab, measuring approximately 4 feet long by 2 feet wide and valued at $100. This slab features a rustic live edge that preserves the natural character of the tree, along with a striking and highly attractive wood grain that will catch the eye in any setting.


Sourced from a black walnut tree cut down in Love Grove, a historic riverside community in Wilmington, NC, it carries both natural beauty and a sense of place. A versatile piece of hardwood, ideal for crafting a unique coffee table, a small bench, or any other custom furniture project.


Whether you’re a woodworker, craftsman, or simply someone who appreciates the warmth and character of walnut, this piece of wood offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Wilmington’s natural heritage.


Let your imagination lead the way—give Chuck Wilson a call to turn this beautiful piece into a table, bench, mantle, or anything your heart dreams up! 910-899-1985


Valued at $100

Blackstone Griddle given by Peaceful Balance Counseling
$175

Complete Griddle KIT! 28" Blackstone Griddle with accessory front tray, stand, and griddle cover. Also included is the Griddle Accessories kit and Blackstone griddle seasoning conditioner. Valued at $350

Spa Care Basket given by Peaceful Balance Counseling
$50

All you need to relax!! Spa body care set includes hand and foot care products, pumice stone, foot massager, therapeutic color book with colored pencils, aromatherapy candle, potpourri lamp and air freshener, RTIC mug, lavender tea, and glass cup. Valued at $225

Spiritual Retreat at The Risley Farm item
Spiritual Retreat at The Risley Farm
$100

One night, two days, and includes 2 sessions of spiritual direction, all the prompts/readings, etc., and one each breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Valued at $150

Kendra Scott Necklace
$45

An homage to our iconic medallion—representing joy, optimism, possibility, and femininity—meet the Abbie Gold Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl featuring an elegant, elongated silhouette.


Metal - 14k Gold Over Brass

Material - Ivory Mother-of-Pearl

Closure - Spring Ring clasp

Size - 18" chain, 0.72"L X 0.41"W pendant


Valued at $85

Who let the cat out of the bag?
$50

“Six months of Cheristin for Cats flea prevention donated by Hampstead Animal Hospital. It is paired with tasty kitty treats and a fun toy to keep your feline happy, healthy, and entertained.”

Value of $95

Sunset Cruise on the ICW given by Holistic Healing PLLC item
Sunset Cruise on the ICW given by Holistic Healing PLLC
$100

Step aboard a 24-foot center console boat for an unforgettable evening on the water. You and up to 5 guests will enjoy a private, captain-led cruise along the scenic waterways of Wrightsville Beach as the sun sets over the horizon. Bring your favorite snacks and drinks, sit back, and relax while you take in the beauty of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic coastline. Perfect for a romantic evening, a family outing, or a fun adventure with friends!


Details:

   •   Private 2-hour cruise for up to 6 people

   •   Departing from Wrightsville Beach, NC

   •   Captain provided


Restrictions:

   •   Date to be mutually agreed upon with boat owner/captain

   •   Weather-dependent; rescheduling available if needed

   •   Expires 12 months from auction date


Valued at $400

Gift Basket from Bel Mondo Inc
$200

This package is designed to help people who want stronger, denser, shinier hair. Check out the top 4 product sheets with their features, benefits & results!!

Of course, there are some other fun products in the bag as well!

The silent auction winner will also receive a free shampoo & blowout using these products.

valued at $475

Call for an appointment.

Susan Bell (910) 264-5020

susanallenbell.mymonat.com

Charcuterie Experience
$150

Castle Gardens ILM will come to you!


Appetizer Board for 10- Setup In the Comfort of Your Home


Elevate your next gathering with a bespoke, chef-curated charcuterie and appetizer board, styled and assembled right in your home. Whether you're hosting an intimate wine night, a celebration, or a corporate dinner, this in-home experience delivers restaurant-quality presentation with artisanal ingredients and effortless elegance.


Valued at $250

Bird house & seed
$25

Donation from Pender Pines Garden Center - “Pennington Cedar Treater Bird Feeder – crafted from durable Eastern Red Cedar with easy-fill top, removable panels for cleaning, and a chew-proof hanging cable. Attracts a variety of backyard birds for years of enjoyment.” Included with the feeder is Blue Ribbon Blend Bird Seed—it’s a traditional mix done right! Enjoy visits from Chickadees, Cardinals, Goldfinches, and more for years to come.

Valued at $45

Oppa Salon Mani/Pedi
$65

A Royal Pedicure and Gel Manicure Package: Gift yourself or someone you love a pampering experience! This package includes a deluxe pedicure, featuring a massage and polish, along with a gel manicure accompanied by a relaxing hand/arm massage.

Value of $100

Wellness basket
$100

VitaGlow Mobile Wellness is offering a wellness basket with goodies to keep you well and hydrated, including a 1 Liter IV infusion service.

Valued at $150

Power Washing Service
$75

Power Wash Services by Completely Clean Power Washing may include house, driveway, patio, exterior windows, deck, screened

porch, and dryer vent up to $300. Exclusions may apply. It can be applied to a full-service job. Service area includes New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties.

Locations outside of the service area will include a travel charge.

The Untamed Spirits Mobile Bar
$250

That's the Spirit

Beer, Wine & Signature Cocktails Package


“Full-Service Bar with a Twist!” You provide the alcohol, and we provide the rest

For the ultimate bar experience, our Beer, Wine & Signature Cocktails Package offers up to five beer choices, a selection of wines, and three custom signature cocktails. Your guests will love the variety, and you’ll love the seamless service—up to 6 hours of pouring, mixing, and mingling. This is where the party really happens!


Includes up to 5 beer choices, 2–4 wine selections, and 3 personalized signature cocktails.


Package Features:


Bar setup

2 professional bartenders

Bar tools & utensils

Custom drink menu

Disposable cups, napkins & ice

Mixers & garnishes (when applicable)

Coolers for beer & wine

Up to 6 hours of service


Valued at $900

Round of Golf for 4
$200

18 holes of golf for 4 at the Beautiful Pine Valley Golf Course. Cart fee and Range use included.


Valued at $320

Ocean Front Stay
$650

Seaside Sunrise at Wrightsville Beach

Enjoy 3 days and 2 nights of spectacular ocean views from this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Oceanfront Condo located at the northern end of Wrightsville Beach. Our white sandy beach is one of the most beautiful on the Atlantic Coast. You'll find easy beach access, beach chairs & umbrella provided. Experience the breathtaking sunrise from the balcony as you enjoy your morning coffee.

Cleaning fee included in your bid, and you can add additional days for your stay for an extra cost after the auction. To set up your reservation, please call Melanie at 910-228-9188. 6-person maximum occupancy. Total value of $1050.

Available from October 2025 through March 2026. Sorry, NO pets, parties, or smoking allowed; must be 25 years of age to bid.

Horse Care Bundle
$10

“Horse Care Bundle from Hudsons Ace Hardware– The best of both worlds for your four-legged friend! A tough, everyday Weaver Equine Nylon Halter for all your leading and tying needs, paired with irresistible Manna Pro Peppermint Nuggets, your horse will beg for. Practical meets pampering—because your horse deserves both!”

Valued at $40

Laser Therapy by PT by the Sea
$50

Laser Therapy is also known as photobiomodulation. It involves the use of specific wavelengths of light (red and near-infrared) to induce a photochemical response in damaged or dysfunctional tissue. It has been proven to be effective for a wide variety of conditions. Such as…Soft Tissue Injuries, Degenerative Joint Conditions, Viral Infections, Post-traumatic Injury, Neurological Conditions, Chronic Non-Healing Wounds. This package includes two 20-minute sessions, valued at $50 each.

Hat by The Sam T Company
$50

A work of wearable art! This cowboy hat showcases a hand-burned owl and floral design, making it a stunning one-of-a-kind piece for your collection.

Donated by The Sam T Company
Valued at $100

Pilates class
$20

Visit Club Pilates for a class and a pair of socks.


Valued at $75

12x12 original art work
$75

“Everyone Is a Critic” is a whimsical oil painting that perfectly captures the curious charm of a herd of cows staring you down. With rich color and expressive faces, this piece adds warmth, humor, and a touch of country charm to any space.


Artist Kay Bilosoly

Valued at $400

Beach House- North Topsail Island 1 week stay
$1,000

Mimi's Happy Place Airbnb-

Relax with the whole family at this peaceful place to stay.

Listen to the sounds of the ocean and sleep like a baby.

Lots of treasures to be found while walking on the sand.

Off-season October 2025- May 2026

Valued at $4000

Womens Wellness Basket
$75

3 dry needling appointments with Pelvic Prescription.


valued at $300

Hair Care Gift Basket
$75

large gift basket from Denise Heye of Formosa Hair Studio, full of hair products and a gift certificate for a cut and style.

Valued at $250

Homemade goodies
$40

homemade sourdough bread, scones, cookies, and a baking class

valued at $75

