American Legion Auxiliary Cornelia GA
Harvest Moon Craft Bazaar
174 Cornelia Crossing Shopping Center
Cornelia, GA 30531, USA
Vendor Table
$25
Vendor Table Rental for the day!
Vendor Table Rental for the day!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Additional Table Rental
$15
Additional Vendor Table Rental for the day.
Additional Vendor Table Rental for the day.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission
free
General Admission Ticket
General Admission Ticket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout