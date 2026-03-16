Harvest Moon Dinner Dance Sponsorship

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Includes Premium Table for 8, community recognition, signage at the event and the library, and 1 reserved parking space.
Includes Premium Table for 8, community recognition, signage at the event and the library, and 1 reserved parking space.
Includes Premium Table for 8, community recognition, and signage at the event and the library.
Includes Premium Table for 4, community recognition, and signage at the event and the library.
$
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