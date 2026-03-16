Friends Of The Palacios Library Inc

Hosted by

Friends Of The Palacios Library Inc

About this event

Harvest Moon Dinner Dance Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Includes Premium Table for 8, community recognition, signage at the event and the library, and 1 reserved parking space.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Includes Premium Table for 8, community recognition, signage at the event and the library, and 1 reserved parking space.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes Premium Table for 8, community recognition, and signage at the event and the library.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes Premium Table for 4, community recognition, and signage at the event and the library.

Add a donation for Friends Of The Palacios Library Inc

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