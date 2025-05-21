Harvest Moon Sponsorship 2025

Exclusive Presenting Sponsorship Includes: 12 Complimentary Tickets for 2 Reserved Tables - Personalized visual & verbal recognition at event - Presenting logo placement on the following materials: TV Interviews, Social Media, Online Ads, Print Ads, Newsletter, Promo materials, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - Presenting logo on program front cover - Full page full-color program ad - placement of your choice - Mention in press release highlighting your sponsorship of event - Opportunity to display products or logo items at event.

Exclusive Presenting Sponsorship Includes: 12 Complimentary Tickets for 2 Reserved Tables - Personalized visual & verbal recognition at event - Presenting logo placement on the following materials: TV Interviews, Social Media, Online Ads, Print Ads, Newsletter, Promo materials, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - Presenting logo on program front cover - Full page full-color program ad - placement of your choice - Mention in press release highlighting your sponsorship of event - Opportunity to display products or logo items at event.

More details...