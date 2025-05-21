Harvest Moon Sponsorship 2025

Exclusive Presenting Sponsorship Includes: 12 Complimentary Tickets for 2 Reserved Tables - Personalized visual & verbal recognition at event - Presenting logo placement on the following materials:
TV Interviews, Social Media, Online Ads, Print Ads, Newsletter, Promo materials, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - Presenting logo on program front cover - Full page full-color program ad - placement of your choice - Mention in press release highlighting your sponsorship of event - Opportunity to display products or logo items at event.
Exclusive Presenting Sponsorship Includes: 12 Complimentary Tickets for 2 Reserved Tables - Personalized visual & verbal recognition at event - Presenting logo placement on the following materials:
TV Interviews, Social Media, Online Ads, Print Ads, Newsletter, Promo materials, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - Presenting logo on program front cover - Full page full-color program ad - placement of your choice - Mention in press release highlighting your sponsorship of event - Opportunity to display products or logo items at event.
Frogmore Stew Sponsor
$2,000
Includes: 6 Complimentary Tickets for 1 Reserved Table - Personalized visual & verbal recognition at event - Logo placement on the following materials:
Social Media, Online Ads, Print Ads, Newsletter, Promo Materials, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - Full page full-color program ad - Mention in press release highlighting your sponsorship of event
Includes: 6 Complimentary Tickets for 1 Reserved Table - Personalized visual & verbal recognition at event - Logo placement on the following materials:
Social Media, Online Ads, Print Ads, Newsletter, Promo Materials, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - Full page full-color program ad - Mention in press release highlighting your sponsorship of event
Lowcountry Boil Sponsor
$1,000
Includes: 6 Complimentary Tickets for 1 Reserved Table - Logo placement on the following materials: Social Media, Online Ads, Print Ads, Newsletter, Promo Materials, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - Full page black and white program ad
Includes: 6 Complimentary Tickets for 1 Reserved Table - Logo placement on the following materials: Social Media, Online Ads, Print Ads, Newsletter, Promo Materials, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - Full page black and white program ad
“Wine Chuck” Game Sponsor
$500
Includes: 2 Complimentary Tickets - Logo placement on the following materials: Social Media, Newsletter, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - ½ page Program ad - Logo displayed at game
Includes: 2 Complimentary Tickets - Logo placement on the following materials: Social Media, Newsletter, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - ½ page Program ad - Logo displayed at game
“Crank the Wheel” Game Sponsor
$500
Includes: 2 Complimentary Tickets - Logo placement on the following materials: Social Media, Newsletter, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - ½ page Program ad - Logo displayed at game.
Includes: 2 Complimentary Tickets - Logo placement on the following materials: Social Media, Newsletter, Website, Sponsor Banner, Program - ½ page Program ad - Logo displayed at game.
Old Bay Sponsor
$250
Includes: 1 Complimentary Ticket - Logo placement on the following materials:
Social Media, Newsletter, Website, Program - ¼ page program ad
Includes: 1 Complimentary Ticket - Logo placement on the following materials:
Social Media, Newsletter, Website, Program - ¼ page program ad
FACES Friend Y’all!
$100
Printed name recognition on the following materials: Social Media, Website, Program - 1/8 page program ad
Printed name recognition on the following materials: Social Media, Website, Program - 1/8 page program ad
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!