Harvest Moon Sponsorship 2025

1929 Country Club Dr

Bryan, TX 77802, USA

Underwriter
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Underwriters will receive up to 16 tickets. Two private tables with signage. Verbal recognition at event. Your logo/name displayed at event and on invitations and on all print advertisement. 2 bottles of wine. Your choice of celebrity waiter. Each ticket includes a plated dinner and two complimentary drinks.

Platinum
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Platinum will receive up to 16 tickets. Two private tables with signage. Verbal recognition at event. Your logo/name displayed at event and on invitations and on all print advertisement. 2 bottles of wine. Your choice of celebrity waiter.. Each ticket includes a plated dinner and two complimentary drinks.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold Sponsor will receive 8 tickets. Private table with signage. Your logo/name displayed at event and on invitations and on all print advertisement. 1 bottle of wine. Each ticket includes a plated dinner and two complimentary drinks.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Silver Sponsors will receive 8 tickets. Private table with signage. Your logo/name displayed at event and on invitations and on all print advertisement. Each ticket includes a plated dinner and two complimentary drink tickets.

Individual Ticket
$100

Each individual ticket includes entry to the event, a plated dinner and two complimentary drink tickets. If you have a preference on seating please reach out to the event coordinators at [email protected] and we will try to accommodate your request.

