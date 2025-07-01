Hosted by

Moceans Center For Independent Living Inc

Harvest of Hope 2025

1 Ocean Ave N

Long Branch, NJ 07740, USA

Hope Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • 20 Tickets to Harvest of Hope (2 tables) 
  • Placement of company name or logo on event materials and website 
  • Placement of company name or logo on video presentation at event 
  • Placement of company name or logo on inside of event program booklet 
  • Company name on Thank You banner displayed at event
  • Verbal recognition and award presentation at Harvest of Hope event
  • Company highlighted as Hope Sponsor in all press releases, public service announcements, printed materials, social media and event publicity
Adovcate Sponsor 2500
$2,500
  • 8 Tickets to Harvest of Hope 
  • Placement of company logo on event materials
  • Placement of company name in event program 
  • Company name on Thank You banner displayed at event 
  • Verbal recognition at Harvest of Hope event 
  • Company mentioned as a Advocate Sponsor in all press releases, public service announcements, printed materials, social media and event publicity
Independence Sponsor
$1,000

4 Tickets to Harvest of Hope

  • Company name in event program booklet 
  • Company name on Thank You banner displayed at event 
  • Company mentioned as an Independence Sponsor in all press releases, printed materials and social media
Lifeboat Sponsor
$500

A Lifeboat keeps people afloat as they achieve their independent living goals. We fulfill small needs such as temporary transitional shelter (1 week or less), non-medical transportation to work or school, clothing and other urgent personal needs, transitional food resources and more. 

  • 3 Tickets to Harvest of Hope
  • Name in event booklet
Individual tickets
$175

Enjoy unlimited access to a gourmet buffet and four full hours of open bar—featuring a curated selection of beer, wine, and champagne.
A sparkling night of flavor, fun, and celebration awaits! 🍷🍾🍽️

