Hosted by
About this event
$
One ticket to the event.
Two ticket to the event.
A reserved table for 8 at the Harvest of Hope: A Rockin Event
Featured sponsor on all promotional materials
Business/Family mentioned in our newspaper ads
Business/Family acknowledged in our program booklet
Company logo featured on the Loaves & Fishes Facebook page
Recognized as a sponsor on media acknowledgements
Included in the Daily Record thank you to sponsors
4 tickets to the Harvest of Hope: A Rockin Event
Business/Family mentioned in our newspaper ads
Business/Family acknowledged in our program booklet
Company logo featured on the Loaves & Fishes Facebook page
Recognized as a sponsor on media acknowledgements
Included in the Daily Record thank you to sponsors
2 tickets to the Harvest of Hope: A Rockin Event
Business/Family acknowledged in our program booklet
Company logo featured on the Loaves & Fishes Facebook page & ticket purchasing website
Recognized as a sponsor on media acknowledgements Included in the Daily Record thank you to sponsors
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!