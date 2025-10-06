Harvest of Hope Big Barn Benefit Benefit Paddle Toss and Live Auction Donations

Hosted by
About this event
Thank you for tossing in your Paddle at our recent Benefit! What a Blessing! Please submit payment for your donation pledge here.
Thank you for tossing in your Paddle at our recent Benefit! What a Blessing! Please submit payment for your donation pledge here.
Thank you for tossing in your Paddle at our recent Benefit! What a Blessing! Please submit payment for your donation pledge here.
Thank you for tossing in your Paddle at our recent Benefit! What a Blessing! Please submit payment for your donation pledge here.
Thank you for tossing in your Paddle at our recent Benefit! What a Blessing! Please submit payment for your donation pledge here.
Thank you for your winning bid! We hope you enjoy!
Thank you for your winning bid! We hope you enjoy!
Thank you for your winning bid! We hope you enjoy!
Thank you for your winning bid! We hope you enjoy!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!