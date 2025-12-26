Harvest Park Music Boosters

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Harvest Park Music Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

Harvest Park Music Boosters's Online Auction - Noodles & Notes 3/19/26

Pick-up location

Auctions Table - Harvest Park Middle School

1) Nonni's Bistro Gft Certificate item
1) Nonni's Bistro Gft Certificate
$45

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to Nonni's Bistro. Donated by Nonni's Bistro.

2) Vouchers for tickets to Bankhead Presents performance item
2) Vouchers for tickets to Bankhead Presents performance
$90

Starting bid

Two vouchers for tickets to a Bankhead Presents performance in the 2026-2027 season. Value: $200.

3) Oakland Zoo One Day Fun 4-pack item
3) Oakland Zoo One Day Fun 4-pack
$55

Starting bid

Oakland Zoo Fun 4-Pack includes free admission for two adults and two children (age 2 - 14) and free parking for one vehicle. Valued at $115. Donated by the Oakland Zoo.

4) Alameda County Fair tickets item
4) Alameda County Fair tickets
$35

Starting bid

Four general admission tickets, valid for 2026 fair, to be redeemed between April 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026. Allow 5 days for processing after redeeming. Valued at $80. Donated by Alameda County Fairgrounds.

5) $1,000 Tax Certificate — Your Choice of Service
$80

Starting bid

Complimentary tax service courtesy of Remis & Associates, dba The Accounting Doctor. Value: $1,000.


Choose from one of the following expert-level services, both designed to help you take control of your financial future.

Option A: Tax Preparation

Individual tax return preparation or easy business return for Corporation, S-Corporation or Partnership with minimal activities. Federal and 1 State Tax Return is included.

Tax Return preparation shall be electronically filed when available and CPA-signed for Tax Year 2025 or any prior year

Guidance on tax compliance best practices

One-on-one virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert

Option B: Tax Resolution

Retrieval of your official IRS Tax Transcript (Business or Individual) Detailed review of past and present filings

Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, or wage garnishments with actionable guidance

Expert insight into resolution strategies and tax relief programs Consultation to discuss your financial circumstances and prevent future tax issues

Will include a formal tax analysis report and review.

6) $1,000 Tax Certificate — Your Choice of Service
$80

Starting bid

omplimentary tax service courtesy of Remis & Associates, dba The Accounting Doctor. Value: $1,000.


Choose from one of the following expert-level services, both designed to help you take control of your financial future.

Option A: Tax Preparation

Individual tax return preparation or easy business return for Corporation, S-Corporation or Partnership with minimal activities. Federal and 1 State Tax Return is included.

Tax Return preparation shall be electronically filed when available and CPA-signed for Tax Year 2025 or any prior year

Guidance on tax compliance best practices

One-on-one virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert

Option B: Tax Resolution

Retrieval of your official IRS Tax Transcript (Business or Individual) Detailed review of past and present filings

Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, or wage garnishments with actionable guidance

Expert insight into resolution strategies and tax relief programs Consultation to discuss your financial circumstances and prevent future tax issues

Will include a formal tax analysis report and review.


7) Safeway Gift card item
7) Safeway Gift card
$30

Starting bid

$35 gift card + $40 gift card. Total value: $75.

8) Mini Dreams handmade pins & sticker AND Clay Fun Studios item
8) Mini Dreams handmade pins & sticker AND Clay Fun Studios item
8) Mini Dreams handmade pins & sticker AND Clay Fun Studios
$25

Starting bid

Handmade set of two pins and sticker AND handmade charms set of 5. Total value: $75.

9) The Notorious Tenor Saxophone Lamp item
9) The Notorious Tenor Saxophone Lamp
$40

Starting bid

Hand made tenor saxophone lamp. Notorious for reappearing in the N&N auction often! Height: 44". Value: $200

10) HPMS Promotion parking spot
$10

Starting bid

HPMS Promotion parking spot in front of school. The spot will be designated with your name on the day of Promotion. Value: Priceless!

11) HPMS Promotion parking spot
$10

Starting bid

HPMS Promotion parking spot in front of school. The spot will be designated with your name on the day of Promotion. Value: Priceless!

12) Club Pilates Pleasanton item
12) Club Pilates Pleasanton
$50

Starting bid

Membership for 1 month (4 classes). Value: $149.

13) Five Little Monkeys gift certificate item
13) Five Little Monkeys gift certificate
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate

14) Melos Pizzeria gift card & Movement Gym certificate for item
14) Melos Pizzeria gift card & Movement Gym certificate for item
14) Melos Pizzeria gift card & Movement Gym certificate for
$55

Starting bid

$40 gift card to Melos Pizzeria AND two Intro to Rope Climbing lesson (1-hour) from Movement Gym in Sunnyvale. Total value: $106.

15) Bay Tour Flight Experience item
15) Bay Tour Flight Experience
$95

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour scenic flight for up to 3 people over the San Francisco Bay Area. Departing from Livermore Airport in a Cessna 182 (or similar) with a certified flight instructor. Value: $300.

16) Violin strings item
16) Violin strings
$60

Starting bid

A set of Tonica violin strings PLUS a set of Vision violin strings. Total Value: $130. Donated by Schwan Violins

17) Cello strings item
17) Cello strings
$55

Starting bid

A set of Jargar cello strings: A,D,G,C. Value: $131. Donated by Schwan Violins1

18) Viola strings item
18) Viola strings
$20

Starting bid

A set of Helicore viola strings. Value: $63. Donated by Schwan Violins

19) Tutu School Pleasanton gift certificate item
19) Tutu School Pleasanton gift certificate
$40

Starting bid

Gift certificate for one month of classes (available only for new students or inactive students looking to twirl again). Expires 9/2026. Value: $124.

20) Naschmarkt Restaurants item
20) Naschmarkt Restaurants
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card

21) New Yamaha acoustic guitar & new stand item
21) New Yamaha acoustic guitar & new stand
$125

Starting bid

New Yamaha acoustic guitar (model C40//02) & new Stagg stand. Donated by Ingram & Braun. Total value: $300. Doggie not included.

22) Martial Arts America - Pleasanton: gift certificate item
22) Martial Arts America - Pleasanton: gift certificate
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 8 classes in the Taekwondo program PLUS uniform. Valid for 1 new unique student. Value: $310.

23) Martial Arts America - Pleasanton: gift certificate item
23) Martial Arts America - Pleasanton: gift certificate
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 8 classes in the Taekwondo program PLUS uniform. Valid for 1 new unique student. Value: $310.

24) Trader Joe's Snack Bag! AND Frankie, Johnnie & Luigi's T item
24) Trader Joe's Snack Bag! AND Frankie, Johnnie & Luigi's T item
24) Trader Joe's Snack Bag! AND Frankie, Johnnie & Luigi's T
$35

Starting bid

Trader Joe's bag filled with delicious snacks (Value: $50) AND Frankie, Johnnie & Luigi's Too! pizza certificate (Value: $40)

25) Huntington Learning Center gift basket and more! item
25) Huntington Learning Center gift basket and more! item
25) Huntington Learning Center gift basket and more!
$65

Starting bid

Gift basket with materials (Value: $199) and tutoring discount vouchers

26) C2 education tutoring vouchers item
26) C2 education tutoring vouchers
$120

Starting bid

Free tutoring vouchers. Value: $800-$1950

27) Double Bass Lessons by high school student item
27) Double Bass Lessons by high school student
$35

Starting bid

Double Bass Lessons by AVHS student, Sophie Tran, who has been playing double bass for 3 years, offering four 30-minute lessons in the summer 2026. Sophie attended CASMEC All-State in 7th and 8th grades and CODA String Orchestra in 9th grade. Value: Priceless!

28) spaceIN art studio gift certificates for lessons item
28) spaceIN art studio gift certificates for lessons
$40

Starting bid

Two $50 gift certificates for art lessons 2 students for Saturday morning class. Valid between 5/2/26-5/23/26. Value: $100

29) Two tickets SF Symphony's Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony item
29) Two tickets SF Symphony's Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony
$90

Starting bid

Two tickets for Premier Orchestra seats to Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Pre-concert event one hour prior. Value: $298.

30) Denica's Real Food Kitchen item
30) Denica's Real Food Kitchen
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card

31) Fleet Feet gift card item
31) Fleet Feet gift card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Fleet Feet gift card. Donated by PPIE.

32) Amador Friends of Music gift basket item
32) Amador Friends of Music gift basket
$70

Starting bid

gift basket with AFM paraphernalia:

Amador Pride Hoodie $45

Fanny Pack $20

Gloves $5

Beannie $10

Bucket hat $20

Gift card $50

Scarf $20

Total value: $170.

33) Gateway Dental teeth whitening certificate item
33) Gateway Dental teeth whitening certificate
$90

Starting bid

$310 teeth whitening certificate

34) Pans on Fire certificate item
34) Pans on Fire certificate
$85

Starting bid

Gift certificate for up to 2 seats in most cooking classes. Donated by Pans on Fire. Value: $200.

35) American Conservatory Theater tickets item
35) American Conservatory Theater tickets
$60

Starting bid

Two tickets to an A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly Geary Theater), the Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability). Expires 3/19/27. Value: $160.

36) Charles Shultz Museum tickets item
36) Charles Shultz Museum tickets
$45

Starting bid

Six tickets to the Charles Schultz Museum. The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is a museum dedicated to the works of Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts comic strip. Value: $90.

37) Bill's Cafe gift certificate item
37) Bill's Cafe gift certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate

38)Earl Anthony's Dublin Bowl bowling party gift certificate item
38)Earl Anthony's Dublin Bowl bowling party gift certificate
$90

Starting bid

Gift certificate valid for ONE bowling party for up to 10 guests with 2 hours of unlimited bowling, renal shoes, and bumpers (if requested); not valid on Fridays or Saturdays after 5pm. Value: $250.

39) SF MOMA tickets item
39) SF MOMA tickets
$30

Starting bid

Two tickets to SF MOMA. Value: $60.

40) Bentolicious gift cards item
40) Bentolicious gift cards
$55

Starting bid

Six gift cards for Bentolicious. Total value: $102.

41) Flute Lessons by high school students item
41) Flute Lessons by high school students
$50

Starting bid

Flute Lessons for beginners by AVHS students, Juha Lee and Katherine Jin, who are offering five 45-minute lessons, taught by both together, during rest of the school year (April-May 2026). Juha has been playing flute for 4 years; she was in Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band in HPMS and has participated in All State during 7th grade and All Northern in 8th grade. Katherine has been playing flute for 4 years; she was in Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band at HPMS; she also played piano for 8 years. Value: Priceless!

42) In-N-Out auction pack item
42) In-N-Out auction pack
$50

Starting bid

One Auction Pack with many miscellaneous In-N-Out peraphernalia: hamburger mug, plain cards, stickers, magnet, socks, pen, cap, T-shirt, and erasers. Total value: $128.44.

43) Macchi cafe gift card AND Starbucks gift card item
43) Macchi cafe gift card AND Starbucks gift card item
43) Macchi cafe gift card AND Starbucks gift card
$25

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Macchi cafe serving matcha, sandwiches, and handcrafted lattes AND $30 Starbucks gift card. Starbucks gift card donated by Sienna Lee.

44) Dust Bowl Brewing Co. AND Pizza Bello gift cards item
44) Dust Bowl Brewing Co. AND Pizza Bello gift cards
$30

Starting bid

$25 gift card each for Dust Bowl and Pizza Bello. Total value: $50

45) Gene's Fine Foods gift card AND Sidetrack gift card item
45) Gene's Fine Foods gift card AND Sidetrack gift card item
45) Gene's Fine Foods gift card AND Sidetrack gift card
$30

Starting bid

$25 gift card each to Gene's Fine Foods AND Sidetrack. Total value: $50.

46) Topgolf coupons item
46) Topgolf coupons
$35

Starting bid

One $50 off Game Play (expires 12/2026) AND three $15 off Game Play coupons (expires 10/2026). Coupons may not be combined. Total value: $95.

47) A Clear Way Home Org. - gift certificate item
47) A Clear Way Home Org. - gift certificate item
47) A Clear Way Home Org. - gift certificate item
47) A Clear Way Home Org. - gift certificate
$85

Starting bid

One In-Home Consultation (up to 1 hour) + One In-Home Organization Session (4 hours). Platinum Certified KonMari™ Consultant; Imagine a home where everything around you sparks joy. The KonMari (Marie Kondo) Method™ is the clear way to achieve the tidy home you’ve dreamed of. Donated by A Clear Way. Value: $380.

48) The "New Patient Smile Start" VIP Package item
48) The "New Patient Smile Start" VIP Package item
48) The "New Patient Smile Start" VIP Package
$90

Starting bid

Give your family a reason to smile! This all-inclusive "New Patient" experience covers
your first visit from start to finish and includes:
 Comprehensive Wellness Exam
 Complete Dental X-rays
 Professional Cleaning & Fluoride Treatment
 $300 Credit to be applied toward any future dental services or treatments at our office.

Donated by Little Smile Maker. Total value: $550
 Terms: Valid for new patients only, expires one year from auction date.

49) Sonoma Raceway gift certificate item
49) Sonoma Raceway gift certificate
$85

Starting bid

Certificate good for (2) tickets to the Sunday NASCAR race on June 28, 2026. Donated Sonoma Raceway. Total value: $266

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