Harvest Park Music Boosters's Online Auction - Noodles & Notes 3/19/26

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Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Nonni's Bistro. Donated by Nonni's Bistro.
Starting bid
Two vouchers for tickets to a Bankhead Presents performance in the 2026-2027 season. Value: $200.
Starting bid
Oakland Zoo Fun 4-Pack includes free admission for two adults and two children (age 2 - 14) and free parking for one vehicle. Valued at $115. Donated by the Oakland Zoo.
Starting bid
Four general admission tickets, valid for 2026 fair, to be redeemed between April 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026. Allow 5 days for processing after redeeming. Valued at $80. Donated by Alameda County Fairgrounds.
Starting bid
Complimentary tax service courtesy of Remis & Associates, dba The Accounting Doctor. Value: $1,000.
Choose from one of the following expert-level services, both designed to help you take control of your financial future.
Option A: Tax Preparation
Individual tax return preparation or easy business return for Corporation, S-Corporation or Partnership with minimal activities. Federal and 1 State Tax Return is included.
Tax Return preparation shall be electronically filed when available and CPA-signed for Tax Year 2025 or any prior year
Guidance on tax compliance best practices
One-on-one virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert
Option B: Tax Resolution
Retrieval of your official IRS Tax Transcript (Business or Individual) Detailed review of past and present filings
Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, or wage garnishments with actionable guidance
Expert insight into resolution strategies and tax relief programs Consultation to discuss your financial circumstances and prevent future tax issues
Will include a formal tax analysis report and review.
Starting bid
omplimentary tax service courtesy of Remis & Associates, dba The Accounting Doctor. Value: $1,000.
Choose from one of the following expert-level services, both designed to help you take control of your financial future.
Option A: Tax Preparation
Individual tax return preparation or easy business return for Corporation, S-Corporation or Partnership with minimal activities. Federal and 1 State Tax Return is included.
Tax Return preparation shall be electronically filed when available and CPA-signed for Tax Year 2025 or any prior year
Guidance on tax compliance best practices
One-on-one virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert
Option B: Tax Resolution
Retrieval of your official IRS Tax Transcript (Business or Individual) Detailed review of past and present filings
Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, or wage garnishments with actionable guidance
Expert insight into resolution strategies and tax relief programs Consultation to discuss your financial circumstances and prevent future tax issues
Will include a formal tax analysis report and review.
Starting bid
$35 gift card + $40 gift card. Total value: $75.
Starting bid
Handmade set of two pins and sticker AND handmade charms set of 5. Total value: $75.
Starting bid
Hand made tenor saxophone lamp. Notorious for reappearing in the N&N auction often! Height: 44". Value: $200
Starting bid
HPMS Promotion parking spot in front of school. The spot will be designated with your name on the day of Promotion. Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
HPMS Promotion parking spot in front of school. The spot will be designated with your name on the day of Promotion. Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Membership for 1 month (4 classes). Value: $149.
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate
Starting bid
$40 gift card to Melos Pizzeria AND two Intro to Rope Climbing lesson (1-hour) from Movement Gym in Sunnyvale. Total value: $106.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour scenic flight for up to 3 people over the San Francisco Bay Area. Departing from Livermore Airport in a Cessna 182 (or similar) with a certified flight instructor. Value: $300.
Starting bid
A set of Tonica violin strings PLUS a set of Vision violin strings. Total Value: $130. Donated by Schwan Violins
Starting bid
A set of Jargar cello strings: A,D,G,C. Value: $131. Donated by Schwan Violins1
Starting bid
A set of Helicore viola strings. Value: $63. Donated by Schwan Violins
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Gift certificate for one month of classes (available only for new students or inactive students looking to twirl again). Expires 9/2026. Value: $124.
Starting bid
$50 gift card
Starting bid
New Yamaha acoustic guitar (model C40//02) & new Stagg stand. Donated by Ingram & Braun. Total value: $300. Doggie not included.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 8 classes in the Taekwondo program PLUS uniform. Valid for 1 new unique student. Value: $310.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 8 classes in the Taekwondo program PLUS uniform. Valid for 1 new unique student. Value: $310.
Starting bid
Trader Joe's bag filled with delicious snacks (Value: $50) AND Frankie, Johnnie & Luigi's Too! pizza certificate (Value: $40)
Starting bid
Gift basket with materials (Value: $199) and tutoring discount vouchers
Starting bid
Free tutoring vouchers. Value: $800-$1950
Starting bid
Double Bass Lessons by AVHS student, Sophie Tran, who has been playing double bass for 3 years, offering four 30-minute lessons in the summer 2026. Sophie attended CASMEC All-State in 7th and 8th grades and CODA String Orchestra in 9th grade. Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Two $50 gift certificates for art lessons 2 students for Saturday morning class. Valid between 5/2/26-5/23/26. Value: $100
Starting bid
Two tickets for Premier Orchestra seats to Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Pre-concert event one hour prior. Value: $298.
Starting bid
$50 gift card
Starting bid
$50 Fleet Feet gift card. Donated by PPIE.
Starting bid
gift basket with AFM paraphernalia:
Amador Pride Hoodie $45
Fanny Pack $20
Gloves $5
Beannie $10
Bucket hat $20
Gift card $50
Scarf $20
Total value: $170.
Starting bid
$310 teeth whitening certificate
Starting bid
Gift certificate for up to 2 seats in most cooking classes. Donated by Pans on Fire. Value: $200.
Starting bid
Two tickets to an A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly Geary Theater), the Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability). Expires 3/19/27. Value: $160.
Starting bid
Six tickets to the Charles Schultz Museum. The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is a museum dedicated to the works of Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts comic strip. Value: $90.
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate
Starting bid
Gift certificate valid for ONE bowling party for up to 10 guests with 2 hours of unlimited bowling, renal shoes, and bumpers (if requested); not valid on Fridays or Saturdays after 5pm. Value: $250.
Starting bid
Two tickets to SF MOMA. Value: $60.
Starting bid
Six gift cards for Bentolicious. Total value: $102.
Starting bid
Flute Lessons for beginners by AVHS students, Juha Lee and Katherine Jin, who are offering five 45-minute lessons, taught by both together, during rest of the school year (April-May 2026). Juha has been playing flute for 4 years; she was in Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band in HPMS and has participated in All State during 7th grade and All Northern in 8th grade. Katherine has been playing flute for 4 years; she was in Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band at HPMS; she also played piano for 8 years. Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
One Auction Pack with many miscellaneous In-N-Out peraphernalia: hamburger mug, plain cards, stickers, magnet, socks, pen, cap, T-shirt, and erasers. Total value: $128.44.
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Macchi cafe serving matcha, sandwiches, and handcrafted lattes AND $30 Starbucks gift card. Starbucks gift card donated by Sienna Lee.
Starting bid
$25 gift card each for Dust Bowl and Pizza Bello. Total value: $50
Starting bid
$25 gift card each to Gene's Fine Foods AND Sidetrack. Total value: $50.
Starting bid
One $50 off Game Play (expires 12/2026) AND three $15 off Game Play coupons (expires 10/2026). Coupons may not be combined. Total value: $95.
Starting bid
One In-Home Consultation (up to 1 hour) + One In-Home Organization Session (4 hours). Platinum Certified KonMari™ Consultant; Imagine a home where everything around you sparks joy. The KonMari (Marie Kondo) Method™ is the clear way to achieve the tidy home you’ve dreamed of. Donated by A Clear Way. Value: $380.
Starting bid
Give your family a reason to smile! This all-inclusive "New Patient" experience covers
your first visit from start to finish and includes:
Comprehensive Wellness Exam
Complete Dental X-rays
Professional Cleaning & Fluoride Treatment
$300 Credit to be applied toward any future dental services or treatments at our office.
Donated by Little Smile Maker. Total value: $550
Terms: Valid for new patients only, expires one year from auction date.
Starting bid
Certificate good for (2) tickets to the Sunday NASCAR race on June 28, 2026. Donated Sonoma Raceway. Total value: $266
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