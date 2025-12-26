Harvest Park Music Boosters's Online Auction - Noodles & Notes 3/19/26

Complimentary tax service courtesy of Remis & Associates, dba The Accounting Doctor. Value: $1,000.





Choose from one of the following expert-level services, both designed to help you take control of your financial future.

Option A: Tax Preparation

Individual tax return preparation or easy business return for Corporation, S-Corporation or Partnership with minimal activities. Federal and 1 State Tax Return is included.

Tax Return preparation shall be electronically filed when available and CPA-signed for Tax Year 2025 or any prior year

Guidance on tax compliance best practices

One-on-one virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert

Option B: Tax Resolution

Retrieval of your official IRS Tax Transcript (Business or Individual) Detailed review of past and present filings

Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, or wage garnishments with actionable guidance

Expert insight into resolution strategies and tax relief programs Consultation to discuss your financial circumstances and prevent future tax issues

Will include a formal tax analysis report and review.