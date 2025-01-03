Harvest Park Music Boosters's Silent/Online Auction - Noodles & Notes 3/21/25

1 Sweatshirt (size L), 1 T-shirt (size M), 2 matching bracelets, stickers and Wicked Monopoly. Valued at $65. Donated by Barbara Allen.
2) Fiesta Tacos gift certificate
Gift certificate for $100. Donated by Fiesta Tacos.
3) Fiesta Tacos gift certificate
Gift certificate for $100. Donated by Fiesta Tacos.
4) Nonni's Bistro gift certificate plus mug
Gift certificate for $100 plus Nonni's mug, valued at $125. Donated by Nonni's Bistro.
5) The Rose Hotel gift certificate
Gift certificate for one night stay, valued at $300. Donated by The Rose Hotel.
6) Zachary's gift certificate PLUS Escape Room fun
Gift certificate for $45 for pizza (donated by Zachary's) PLUS gift certificate for 2 x weekday plays at Limitless Escape Games, valid M-Th only, Livermore or Pleasanton locations, valued at $75 (donated by Limitless Escape Games). In total, valued at $120.
7) SF Symphony production tickets
Two tickets to Guerrero Conducts Pines of Rome, Premier Orchestra seats, on Friday 5/2/25 at 7:30pm, Davies Symphony Hall. Valued at $258. Donated by SF Symphony.
Two containers each of greens blend and 17 oz matcha, valued at $120. Each 8.5 oz greens blend container contains 30 servings. Donated by Sherry Chen.
12) Vouchers for tickets to Bankhead Presents performance
Two vouchers for tickets to any Bankhead Presents performance in 2024-2025. The 2 vouchers must be surrendered by mail or at the ticket office at least 2 days before the performance date you wish to attend. Seat selection based on availability; secure tickets as far in advance as possible. Contact box office for show listing and details. Expires 8/31/2025. Valued at $200. Donated by Bankhead Theater
13) Oakland Zoo Family Pass
Oakland Zoo Family Day Pass includes free admission for two adults and two children (age 2-14) and free parking for one vehicle. Online reservation required for use of voucher. Special events excluded. Valued at $115. Donated by the Oakland Zoo.
14) Tahoe Donner ticket vouchers [placeholder]
Two all-day ski vouchers for 2025-2026 season; will be available to winner after 6/1/25; valid Sunday through Friday (non-holidays). Valued at $200. Donated by Tahoe Donner.
15) Didgeridoo (Australian instrument)
One-of-a-kind handmade and beautifully designed traditional didgeridoo from Australia. Valued at $100. Donated by Ingram & Braun Musik
16) Amador Valley High School Gift Basket
Amador Friends of Music paraphernalia: one 2XL hoodie, one M T-shirt, 1 fanny pack, 1 hat, 1 beanie, heart sunglasses, 1 lanyard, 2 bracelet, and 1 magnet. Valued at $100. Donated by Amador Friends of Music.
17) Six Flags Discovery Kingdom tickets
Two 1-day tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, valued at $180. Donated by Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.
18) Alameda County Fair tickets
Four tickets to the Alameda County Fair. Tickets may be redeemed between April 1, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Allow 5 days for processing after redeeming. Valued at $72. Donated by Alameda County Fairgrounds.
19) Pure Barre gift certificate + water bottle
Gift certificate for: 5-class pack (valid for one month) PLUS water bottle, valued at $175. Donated by Pure Barre Pleasanton.
20) Granada Bowl certificate PLUS Trader Joe's snack bag
Family Fun Package at Granada Bowl: 1 free hour of bowling includes shoes, 1 lane up to 6 bowlers; expires 9/25/25, valued at $60; donated by Granada Bowl, PLUS delicious snack bag with a variety of treats from Trader Joe's, valued at $45, donated by Trader Joe's. In total, valued at $105.
21) Callippe Golf PLUS Topgolf game play certificates
Gift certification for Callippe Golf weekday all day/weekend twillight one round play for up to 4 players, one-time use. Expires 3/21/2026. Valued at $240. Donated by Callippe Golf. PLUS Topgolf game play certificate for $50-off and three $15-off coupons (cannot be combined). Valued at $90. Donated by Topgolf.
22) HPMS parking spot for 8th Grade Promotion
One parking spot at HPMS for 8th grade promotion. Priceless! Donated by HPMS Administration.
23) HPMS parking spot for 8th Grade Promotion
One parking spot at HPMS for 8th grade promotion. Priceless! Donated by HPMS Administration.
24) Reflection Meditation gift certificate
Sound Bowl Reflection session, 1 hour for individual or group up to 10 people; immerse yourself in the beautiful resonance of crystal sound bowls, sound that can align your energies and enhance your meditation. Redeem by 12/12/25. Valued at $250. Donated by Tiffany Barnes.
25) Pizza Bello gift certificate
Two $50 gift certificates, valued at $100. Donated by Pizza Bello.
26) Movement Sunnyvale certificate
Certificates for two Intro to Rope Climbing 1-hour lessons (4 students per class max). Learn the basics of knot tying and belay technique; designed for people with little or no climbing experience. Intro class includes gear rental (shoes and harness) and one day pass. At the end of class, students will receive a temporary belay card so they can continue to climb and belay for the rest of the day! Reservations required. Expires 3/21/26. Valued at $66. Donated by Movement Sunnyvale.
27) AoPS gift certificate
Gift certificate for one set of AoPS level-appropriate math and language books, valued at $100-$150. Donated by AoPS Pleasanton.
28) Verve Coffee dry whole-beans
Dry whole-beans, three12-oz bags (Aster, StreetLevel, Bronson), valued at $60. Donated by Verve Coffee
29) A.C.T. preview performance tickets
"Two tickets to an A.C.T. preview performance ($160 value)
Expiration Date: 03/21/2026
Details: Voucher may be redeemed for two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability). Schedule information is available by calling the Box Office at 415.749.2228 or by visiting the web site at www.act-sf.org. Donated by The American Conservatory Theater."
30) Charles M. Shultz Museum tickets
Six admission tickets to the Charles Schultz Museum, good any time with no expiration date. Valued at $72. Donated by The Charles M. Schultz Museum and Research Center
31) Amazon gift cards
Two $50 Amazon gift cards, total value $100.
Donated by spaceIN art studio. https://www.spaceinartstudio.com/spring-2025-classes!
32) Introduction to Fly Fishing lessons PLUS paraphernalia
This two-part class is tailored for beginners of all ages, open to the winning bidder and a guest.
We will start with a remote video overview of the very basics of fly fishing including information on gear, mechanics and simple methodology. Then we will meet up at a local park to get a hands-on experience on set up, knot tying, and casting. Donated by Mike Wen.
Included paraphernalia: An acrylic River Beanie by Wingo, A pair of Large Foldover Mittens, A RepYourWater Enamel Camp Mug. Donated by Wee Ding Ng.
Valued at $100."
33) SF MOMA guest passes
Two guest passes to SFMOMA—SFMOMA is one of the foremost, museums of modern and contemporary art, with an exemplary collection of more than 33,000 worth of architecture and design, media arts, painting, photography, and sculpture, as well as a groundbreaking 100 year partnership to show the Doris and Donald Fisher collection, one of the world's greatest private collections of post war and contemporary art. Whether you're interested in traditional, painting and sculpture, extraordinary photography, visionary, architecture, and design, or cutting-edge multimedia installations, there's a world of art to explore at SFMOMA. Visitors may also enjoy the Koret education center, Steps Coffee, Café 5, and the museum store. Valued at $60. Donated by SFMOMA
34) American Game Trailer gift certificate
Gift certificate for 2 hour party (Gold Package) with Game Theater; Friday-Sunday. Valued at $400. Donated by American Game Trailer
35) In-N-Out auction pack
Auction pack with In-N-Out paraphernalia: one 30-oz Rtic tumbler, one insulated bag, one XL beach cruise T-shirt, one cap, one golf ball, one small notepad, one eraser set, set of stickers, a pen, and a pin. Valued at $118.50. Donated by In-N-Out
36) One box of 20 Hallasan bottles (Korean Soju)
One box of 20 Hallasan bottles (Korean Soju), valued at $120. Donated by Helena Lee & Eric Kim.
Two water bottles, seat bag, patch kit, great 13 multi tool, bike smart mini pump, and more! Valued at $100. Donated by Mike's BIkes Pleasanton
38) Bentolicious gift certificates
Six $16 gift certificates from Bentolicious. Valued at $96. Donated by Bentolicious,
39) Boomers tickets
Four All Day Attraction tickets, valued at $200. Donated by Boomers.
40) Pans on Fire voucher
Voucher for cooking classes, valued at $200; expires 3/21/26. Donated by Pans on Fire.
41) Four tickets to NASCAR in Sonoma
A day of fun at NASCAR's only stop in CA! You'll enjoy the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13th, with: 4 pre-race passes and 4 main grandstand tickets. Valued at $800. Donated by Sonoma Raceway.
42) Clarinet lamp made by Mr. Perazzo
Beautiful handmade clarinet lamp, valued at $200. Donated by our very own Paul Perazzo.
