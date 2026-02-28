Harvest Tabernacle Bible Church's WAGOH Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
A cozy, family‑friendly collection designed to bring the theater experience home or at the movies. This basket includes two AMC adult movie tickets, gourmet popcorn, sweet treats, specialty drinks, and a selection of movie‑night essentials that make any evening feel special. Perfect for couples, families, or anyone who loves a relaxing night in or at the movies!
A complete creative experience for a group of twelve, perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or team‑building. This basket includes canvases, brushes, paints, and curated sip selections to inspire fun, laughter, and artistic expression.
A striking collector’s piece featuring an officially framed Michael Vick jersey representing his time at Norfolk State. This display‑ready item is ideal for sports enthusiasts, alumni, and collectors who appreciate athletic excellence and HBCU pride.
A premium keepsake signed by NBA legend Gary Payton, beautifully preserved in a protective glass display case. This item is a standout addition for basketball fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or anyone who admires one of the game’s greatest defensive players.
An original work by celebrated artist David Labat, known for capturing the depth, beauty, and resilience of African American culture. This piece brings warmth, history, and artistic sophistication to any home or office.
A deeply meaningful and historic treasure—Bishop Cook’s personal Bible, filled with the spirit, wisdom, and legacy of his ministry. This sacred item offers both sentimental and spiritual significance, honoring decades of leadership, faith, and service.
