Harvest Your Imagination - Gala in the Garden

Win one of four trips, valued at an average of $3,000! The winner chooses the destination and will be announced at our annual gala on May 30th. Winner need not be present.





Airfare and ground transportation are not included.





Only 150 tickets will be sold! Golden Tickets sell fast. Get your ticket now!





COSTA RICA

5 nights for 2 adults

Choose Beach or Rainforest location

Multiple resorts to choose from!

TUSCANY

6 nights for 2 adults in a private apartment located in Cortona, Italy

1 bedroom and 1 bathroom

Cooking demonstration with tastings

Wine education and local wine tasting with four varieties of local wines

Travel assistance and concierge service

PORTO, PORTUGAL

3 nights for 2 adults at the Origin Hotel Lexington or the 21c Museum Hotel Lexington

Dinner for 2 at the Jeff Ruby Steakhouse

Tour featuring 5 local distillery stops with a private car and driver. Box lunch, snacks, and bottled water included. $100 gift card for each guest to use at the distillery stops included

CARIBBEAN PASSPORT

4 nights for 2 adults at an all-inclusive beachfront resort in one of the following destinations:

Antigua

Barbados

Saint Lucia

Saint Martin

All meals, drinks, gratuities, and non-motorized activities

Multiple resorts to choose from!

Terms & Conditions:

Accommodations, excursions and availability are subject to change without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Resort fees, local tourism taxes, and other local fees & environmental taxes are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Your personal travel concierge can arrange excursions and transportation upon request at an additional cost. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.