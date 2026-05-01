Sacred Spaces of CARE

Hosted by

Sacred Spaces of CARE

About this event

Harvesting Hope

17722 Lageman Ln

Brighton, IL 62012, USA

Single Ticket
$25

This is a single ticket that allows entry for one person.

Table for 8
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a table reservation for no more than 8 people.

Seed Planter Sponsorship
Pay what you can

We welcome you to plant a seed of hope by contributing at least $150 towards Harvesting Hope to help us further our mission. Seed Planters will be recognized

in the printed event program and will receive two tickets to the event.

Grower Sponsorship
Pay what you can

We welcome you to grow our mission by contributing at least $500 towards Harvesting Hope. Growers will be recognized in the printed event program at the

event and will receive a reserved table for eight guests at the event.

Cultivator Sponsorship
Pay what you can

We welcome you to cultivate our mission by contributing a sponsorship of at least $1,000 toward Harvesting Hope. Cultivators will be publicly recognized at the event, receive social media acknowledgement, will be recognized in the printed program at the event, and will receive a reserved table for eight guests at the event.

Sustainer Sponsorship
Pay what you can

We welcome you to become a sustainer of our mission by contributing a sponsorship of $2000 or more toward Harvesting Hope. Sustainers will be publicly recognized at the event, will receive social media acknowledgement with a special focus on their partnership, will be recognized in the printed program at the event, and will receive a reserved table for eight guests at the event.


And…two tickets to attend the event will be reserved for clients of Sacred Spaces of CARE in honor of the Sustainer’s contribution.

Add a donation for Sacred Spaces of CARE

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!