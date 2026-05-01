About this event
This is a single ticket that allows entry for one person.
This is a table reservation for no more than 8 people.
We welcome you to plant a seed of hope by contributing at least $150 towards Harvesting Hope to help us further our mission. Seed Planters will be recognized
in the printed event program and will receive two tickets to the event.
We welcome you to grow our mission by contributing at least $500 towards Harvesting Hope. Growers will be recognized in the printed event program at the
event and will receive a reserved table for eight guests at the event.
We welcome you to cultivate our mission by contributing a sponsorship of at least $1,000 toward Harvesting Hope. Cultivators will be publicly recognized at the event, receive social media acknowledgement, will be recognized in the printed program at the event, and will receive a reserved table for eight guests at the event.
We welcome you to become a sustainer of our mission by contributing a sponsorship of $2000 or more toward Harvesting Hope. Sustainers will be publicly recognized at the event, will receive social media acknowledgement with a special focus on their partnership, will be recognized in the printed program at the event, and will receive a reserved table for eight guests at the event.
And…two tickets to attend the event will be reserved for clients of Sacred Spaces of CARE in honor of the Sustainer’s contribution.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!