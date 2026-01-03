HAS Conference 2026

What Your Ticket Includes

Early registration $150 until March 1st 2026.





Your conference ticket unlocks a full day of learning, connection, and inspiration in a vibrant, welcoming setting.





Venue: Cornell Tech - Verizon Executive Center, 2 W Loop Rd, New York, NY 10044





🕗 Morning Kickoff

8:00 AM – Registration opens. Enjoy full access to the Conference Hall and Session Rooms throughout the day (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM).





8:30 AM – 9:00 AM – Start your morning with breakfast, tea, coffee, and refreshments.





9:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Welcoming and opening remarks, followed by engaging discussion sessions.





Midday Recharge

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM – Enjoy a catered lunch and connect with fellow attendees.





🎤 Afternoon Sessions

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM – Continue with discussions.





🎶 Evening Wind-Down

4:30 PM – 5:00 PM – Wrap up the day with a live performance and networking, connecting with speakers, peers, and new collaborators.









✨ One ticket. One full day. Great conversations, great food, and unforgettable experiences.