HASA Family BINGO NIGHT

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About this event
Ten rounds of bingo for a family of 4!
Have more than 4 family members playing? Purchase additional admission with "Additional Family Admission" below!
Please note: Every seat must purchase a Bingo Card.
Ten rounds of bingo for a family of 4!
Have more than 4 family members playing? Purchase additional admission with "Additional Family Admission" below!
Please note: Every seat must purchase a Bingo Card.
This purchase is for one additional player added to your general family admission. This includes 1 bingo card per round for a total of 10 games per card! This does NOT include individuals attending. Single entries must purchase the General Admission for Single Player below.
This includes 1bingo card for 10 games.
Bingo card markers
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