Saint Mary School HASA
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Saint Mary School HASA

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Saint Mary School HASA

About this event

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HASA Family BINGO NIGHT

40 Spring Mt Rd

Schwenksville, PA 19473, USA

General Admission for HASA Members
$35

Ten rounds of bingo for a family of 4!


Have more than 4 family members playing? Purchase additional admission with "Additional Family Admission" below!


Please note: Every seat must purchase a Bingo Card.


General Admission for NON HASA Members
$40

Ten rounds of bingo for a family of 4!


Have more than 4 family members playing? Purchase additional admission with "Additional Family Admission" below!


Please note: Every seat must purchase a Bingo Card.

Additional family member added to general admission
$10

This purchase is for one additional player added to your general family admission. This includes 1 bingo card per round for a total of 10 games per card! This does NOT include individuals attending. Single entries must purchase the General Admission for Single Player below.

General Admission for Single Player ONLY
$20

This includes 1bingo card for 10 games.

Daubers
$3

Bingo card markers

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