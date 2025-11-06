Human-Animal Support Coalition

HASC Spay/Neuter Clinic - Dec. 9th/10th - Temple VFW

3302 Airport Rd

Temple, TX 76504, USA

Female Dog Spay (2 - 40 lbs)
$120

No extra charge for in-heat or pregnant animals.

Female Dog Spay (41 - 85 lbs)
$120

No extra charge for in-heat or pregnant animals.

Male Dog Neuter (2 - 40 lbs)
$120
Male Dog Neuter (41 - 85 lbs)
$120
Female Cat Spay (2 lbs on up)
$80

No extra charge for in-heat or pregnant animals.

Male Cat Neuter (2 lbs on up)
$80
Rabies vaccine
$15

Required annually by law for all pets beginning at 16 weeks.

Microchip
$15

We will register your microchip through PetLink. A microchip is your lost pet's best chance of getting back home.

DAPP vaccine
Free

Parvo/distemper vaccine for dogs.

FVRCP
Free

Distemper vaccine for cats.

