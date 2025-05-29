closed

Haslett Robotics Club's - Team Registration fee (2025-26)

HRC - IQ Team Registration Fee (2025/26 Season)
$210

Choose this option for membership of one team member on one of our IQ teams (4th through 8th grades).

Deadline: Within 1 week of Team confirmation email

HRC - VRC Team Registration Fee (2025/26 Season)
$260

Choose this option for one of our high school team members.
(9th through 12th grades)

Deadline: Within 1 week of Team confirmation email


HRC - Drone Team Registration Fee (2025/26 Season)
$260

Choose this option if your student has been invited to join one of our drone teams.

Deadline: Within 1 week of Team confirmation email


