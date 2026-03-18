Hastings Jingle & Mingle's 2nd Annual Golf Outing

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About this raffle
Get your business name out on the course! Your logo will be displayed on a tee box sign at one of our holes, putting your brand in front of every golfer who plays that day.
A solid showing for your business! You'll receive a tee box sign on the course plus recognition in our event program, making sure golfers see your name before and during the round.
Make a bigger impression on and off the course. Your business gets a tee box sign, an ad on the scorecard that every golfer carries all day, plus a social media shoutout to our community audience.
Only 12 available! Go all in for your business and your community! The Eagle level includes everything above plus a complimentary team entry for 1 team of 4 golfers and your logo displayed on electronic cart screens throughout the event. Only 12 spots available!
Be front and center at one of Hastings' most anticipated summer events. Title Sponsors receive two complimentary team entries, logo placement on all golf outing announcements and promotional posts, and every benefit above.
Buy a golf ball drop ticket for your chance to win $2,500! Helicopter ball drop happens on June 14 at 2:30pm at The Legacy golf course. You do not have to be present to win. Must be 18 years or older to purchase golf ball drop ticket.
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