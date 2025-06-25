Hatcher Garden Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Includes: Invitation to Members Only Plant Sales, Quarterly Hatcher Garden Newsletter, Discount on Garden Rentals, and an Invitation to the Friends of the Garden Annual Meeting.
As you complete your membership, you’ll have the option to add an additional donation to further support the Garden—every gift helps us grow 🌿
We proudly use Zeffy, a platform that allows us to receive 100% of your donation with no credit card fees. You may see a prompt to support Zeffy—this is completely optional. If you prefer not to, simply enter $0 in the box.
We’re so grateful for your support!
Includes: All benefits of Individual membership plus, an Invitation to for you and a guest to an exclusive Annual Gathering, Two additional Newsletters with behind-the-scenes updates, Private Garden tour with the Executive Director, American Horticultural Society Reciprocal Membership.
Includes: All benefits of Individual membership plus, Private Garden tour with the Executive Director,
Employee Volunteer opportunities, American Horticultural Society Reciprocal Membership.
