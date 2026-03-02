Hatching For Health Foundation

Hosted by

Hatching For Health Foundation

About this event

Hatching for Health Runway for a Cause: Children's Fashion Show 2026

The Junior League of Houston

1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX, USA 77027

Couture for a Cause (Presenting Sponsor)
$10,000

• Exclusive naming rights
• Premier logo placement (all materials + media wall)
• Executive speaking opportunity
• Full-page program ad + 3 social spotlights
• Front-row runway seating for 5

Runway Royalty
$7,500

• Prominent logo placement
• Full-page program ad
• On-stage recognition
• Social spotlight feature
• Priority seating for 8

Style Icon
$5,000

• Logo on materials + website
• Half-page program ad
• On-stage acknowledgment
• Reserved seating for 6

Runway for a Reason Sponsor
$3,000

• Program + website recognition
• Group stage acknowledgment
• Reserved seating for 5

Trendsetter
$2,500

• Program + website recognition
• Group stage acknowledgment
• Reserved seating for 4

Fashion Friend
$1,000

• Program namelisting
• Website recognition
• Reserved seating for 2

VIP Front Row
$200

• Closest seating to the runway

• VIP gift bag

• Photo opportunity with the children/models after the show

• Recognition in the event program

• Priority check-in seating

Second Row
$150

• Premium runway seating (second row)


Third Row
$140

• Premium runway seating (third row)

Fourth Row
$125

• Premium runway seating (fourth row)

Gallery Seating
$100

• 1 seat at a bar high table for 4


Can't Make it to the Show
$300

Can’t make it to the show? You can still support our cause through a donation.

Add a donation for Hatching For Health Foundation

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