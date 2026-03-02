Hatching for Health Runway for a Cause: Children's Fashion Show 2026

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About this event
1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX, USA 77027
• Exclusive naming rights
• Premier logo placement (all materials + media wall)
• Executive speaking opportunity
• Full-page program ad + 3 social spotlights
• Front-row runway seating for 5
• Prominent logo placement
• Full-page program ad
• On-stage recognition
• Social spotlight feature
• Priority seating for 8
• Logo on materials + website
• Half-page program ad
• On-stage acknowledgment
• Reserved seating for 6
• Program + website recognition
• Group stage acknowledgment
• Reserved seating for 5
• Program + website recognition
• Group stage acknowledgment
• Reserved seating for 4
• Program namelisting
• Website recognition
• Reserved seating for 2
• Closest seating to the runway
• VIP gift bag
• Photo opportunity with the children/models after the show
• Recognition in the event program
• Priority check-in seating
• Premium runway seating (second row)
• Premium runway seating (third row)
• Premium runway seating (fourth row)
• 1 seat at a bar high table for 4
Can’t make it to the show? You can still support our cause through a donation.
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