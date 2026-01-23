Hats & Heels Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
Please join us for our Social Hour from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., where you can enjoy live music and refreshing mimosas.
Stay for the fun as we kick off our silent auction featuring gifts and services from local businesses. Afterwards, enjoy lunch as we celebrate and recognize our scholarship recipients and community awardees.
Purchase a full table for ten for your group or organization. While this option does not include a discount, it ensures that you and your guests will be seated together at the same table.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!