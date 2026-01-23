Lake County P.E.A.R.L.S. Incorporated

Hosted by

Lake County P.E.A.R.L.S. Incorporated

About this event

Hats & Heels Brunch

485 N Milwaukee Ave

Lake Villa, IL 60046, USA

Hats & Heels Brunch
$150

Please join us for our Social Hour from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., where you can enjoy live music and refreshing mimosas.


Stay for the fun as we kick off our silent auction featuring gifts and services from local businesses. Afterwards, enjoy lunch as we celebrate and recognize our scholarship recipients and community awardees.

Table Purchase
$1,500

Purchase a full table for ten for your group or organization. While this option does not include a discount, it ensures that you and your guests will be seated together at the same table.

Add a donation for Lake County P.E.A.R.L.S. Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!