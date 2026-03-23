Hats & Horses Derby Soiree

Step into the spotlight and experience the Derby in true winner’s circle fashion.

As a Triple Crown – Winner’s Circle Sponsor, you and your guests will enjoy an elevated evening with premier visibility, recognition, and one of the best seats in the house.

Your Exclusive Sponsorship Includes:

✨ Premium Reserved Table for 8 – Enjoy a dedicated table with prime placement near the stage for an exceptional event experience

✨ 8 Event Tickets Included – Host clients, colleagues, or friends with ease

✨ Prominent Recognition – Featured as a Triple Crown – Winner’s Circle Sponsor on all event materials

✨ On-Stage Acknowledgement – Recognition during the event in front of all attendees

✨ Social Media Spotlight – Expanded visibility before and after the event

✨ Table Signage – Your brand showcased throughout the venue

This is more than a seat—it’s a statement. Position your business front and center while enjoying an unforgettable evening of connection, style, and celebration.