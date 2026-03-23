Women's Council of Realtors Lake Pointe

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors Lake Pointe

About this event

Sales closed

Hats & Horses Derby Soiree

16980 18 Mile Rd

Clinton Township, MI 48038, USA

Add a donation for Women's Council of Realtors Lake Pointe

$

General Admission Solo ($75 @door)
$55

1 General Admission Ticket.


Premium bar & enjoy all the food, fun & games! General Admission is

  • No assigned seating
  • First come, first served
  • You pick any available spot when you arrive.
Couple General Admission ($150 @door)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 General Admission Tickets.


Premium bar & enjoy all the food, fun & games! General Admission is

  • No assigned seating
  • First come, first served
  • You pick any available spot when you arrive.
Premium Reserved Seating - Table of 8
$600

A dedicated table for eight guests positioned at the front of the venue for the best views and overall experience. Your table is reserved in advance, allowing your group to arrive and be seated with ease while enjoying a premier location throughout the event.

Triple Crown Table Sponsor - Winner's Circle
$750

Step into the spotlight and experience the Derby in true winner’s circle fashion.

As a Triple Crown – Winner’s Circle Sponsor, you and your guests will enjoy an elevated evening with premier visibility, recognition, and one of the best seats in the house.

Your Exclusive Sponsorship Includes:
Premium Reserved Table for 8 – Enjoy a dedicated table with prime placement near the stage for an exceptional event experience
8 Event Tickets Included – Host clients, colleagues, or friends with ease
Prominent Recognition – Featured as a Triple Crown – Winner’s Circle Sponsor on all event materials
On-Stage Acknowledgement – Recognition during the event in front of all attendees
Social Media Spotlight – Expanded visibility before and after the event
Table Signage – Your brand showcased throughout the venue

This is more than a seat—it’s a statement. Position your business front and center while enjoying an unforgettable evening of connection, style, and celebration.

Blue Ribbon "Stable Spirits" Sponsorship
$500

Take center stage and elevate your brand with one of the event’s most visible and engaging sponsorship opportunities.

As a Blue Ribbon Sponsor, you’ll receive premium exposure along with a unique opportunity to directly connect with attendees in a meaningful way.

Your Sponsorship Includes:
Exclusive Bar Signage – Prominent branding at one of the most high-traffic areas of the event

2-Minute Keynote Opportunity – Address the audience live from the stage and showcase your business
Premier Recognition – Listed as a Blue Ribbon Sponsor on all event materials
On-Stage & Social Media Acknowledgement – Highlighted during the event and across event promotions
Table Signage – Your business featured throughout the venue
1 General Admission Event Ticket Included – Join us and experience the event firsthand

This is your chance to stand out, be heard, and leave a lasting impression.

Secure your Blue Ribbon Sponsorship today. 🏇

🎀 Red Ribbon - Giddy Up Game Sponsor
$250

Showcase your brand while supporting an unforgettable evening of connection, community, and Derby-inspired fun.

As a Red Ribbon Sponsor, your business will receive meaningful visibility throughout the event, placing you in front of an engaged and influential audience.

Your Sponsorship Includes:
Recognition on Event Materials – Listed as a Red Ribbon Sponsor across event promotions
Social Media Acknowledgement – Highlighted on event platforms leading up to and following the event
Featured Event Signage – Exclusive branding at either the appetizer buffet or game table—two of the most interactive and high-traffic areas
Table Signage – Your business showcased throughout the venue

A perfect opportunity to build brand awareness, connect with attendees, and be part of an experience guests won’t forget.

Secure your Red Ribbon Sponsorship today. 🎩🏇

White Ribbon Sponsor
$100

Be part of the excitement while gaining valuable visibility for your brand at this signature event.

As a White Ribbon Sponsor, your business will be recognized and featured throughout the evening, helping you connect with a dynamic and engaged audience.

Your Sponsorship Includes:
Recognition on Event Materials – Listed as a White Ribbon Sponsor across event promotions
Social Media Acknowledgement – Highlighted on event platforms before and after the event
Table Signage – Your brand displayed throughout the venue for consistent visibility

A simple and effective way to support the event while keeping your business top of mind.

Secure your White Ribbon Sponsorship today. 🎩🏇

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!