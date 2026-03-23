Hats & Horses Derby Soiree

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About this event
$
1 General Admission Ticket.
Premium bar & enjoy all the food, fun & games! General Admission is
2 General Admission Tickets.
Premium bar & enjoy all the food, fun & games! General Admission is
A dedicated table for eight guests positioned at the front of the venue for the best views and overall experience. Your table is reserved in advance, allowing your group to arrive and be seated with ease while enjoying a premier location throughout the event.
Step into the spotlight and experience the Derby in true winner’s circle fashion.
As a Triple Crown – Winner’s Circle Sponsor, you and your guests will enjoy an elevated evening with premier visibility, recognition, and one of the best seats in the house.
Your Exclusive Sponsorship Includes:
✨ Premium Reserved Table for 8 – Enjoy a dedicated table with prime placement near the stage for an exceptional event experience
✨ 8 Event Tickets Included – Host clients, colleagues, or friends with ease
✨ Prominent Recognition – Featured as a Triple Crown – Winner’s Circle Sponsor on all event materials
✨ On-Stage Acknowledgement – Recognition during the event in front of all attendees
✨ Social Media Spotlight – Expanded visibility before and after the event
✨ Table Signage – Your brand showcased throughout the venue
This is more than a seat—it’s a statement. Position your business front and center while enjoying an unforgettable evening of connection, style, and celebration.
Take center stage and elevate your brand with one of the event’s most visible and engaging sponsorship opportunities.
As a Blue Ribbon Sponsor, you’ll receive premium exposure along with a unique opportunity to directly connect with attendees in a meaningful way.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
✨ Exclusive Bar Signage – Prominent branding at one of the most high-traffic areas of the event
✨ 2-Minute Keynote Opportunity – Address the audience live from the stage and showcase your business
✨ Premier Recognition – Listed as a Blue Ribbon Sponsor on all event materials
✨ On-Stage & Social Media Acknowledgement – Highlighted during the event and across event promotions
✨ Table Signage – Your business featured throughout the venue
✨ 1 General Admission Event Ticket Included – Join us and experience the event firsthand
This is your chance to stand out, be heard, and leave a lasting impression.
Secure your Blue Ribbon Sponsorship today. 🏇
Showcase your brand while supporting an unforgettable evening of connection, community, and Derby-inspired fun.
As a Red Ribbon Sponsor, your business will receive meaningful visibility throughout the event, placing you in front of an engaged and influential audience.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
✨ Recognition on Event Materials – Listed as a Red Ribbon Sponsor across event promotions
✨ Social Media Acknowledgement – Highlighted on event platforms leading up to and following the event
✨ Featured Event Signage – Exclusive branding at either the appetizer buffet or game table—two of the most interactive and high-traffic areas
✨ Table Signage – Your business showcased throughout the venue
A perfect opportunity to build brand awareness, connect with attendees, and be part of an experience guests won’t forget.
Secure your Red Ribbon Sponsorship today. 🎩🏇
Be part of the excitement while gaining valuable visibility for your brand at this signature event.
As a White Ribbon Sponsor, your business will be recognized and featured throughout the evening, helping you connect with a dynamic and engaged audience.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
✨ Recognition on Event Materials – Listed as a White Ribbon Sponsor across event promotions
✨ Social Media Acknowledgement – Highlighted on event platforms before and after the event
✨ Table Signage – Your brand displayed throughout the venue for consistent visibility
A simple and effective way to support the event while keeping your business top of mind.
Secure your White Ribbon Sponsorship today. 🎩🏇
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!