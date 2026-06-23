A quilt-like pattern in four colors dominates the center of the brown background, with text announcing "HATS, GRATS, & GRUB" at the bottom and the Zoë Ministries logo at the top.
Zoe Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Zoe Ministries Inc

About this event

Hats, Grats, & Grub

3893 Turkey Point Rd

Viola, DE 19979, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy a delicious meal and activities at our beautiful venue. A portion of all ticket sales will go towards our residents at Hannah's House

Duo Discount
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Coming with your significant other or friend? Here is a special discount for all those who are coming as a pair for the event. Enjoy a delicious meal and activities at our beautiful venue. A portion of all ticket sales will go towards our residents at Hannah's House

Add a donation for Zoe Ministries Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!