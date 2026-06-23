Hats, Grats, & Grub

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a delicious meal and activities at our beautiful venue. A portion of all ticket sales will go towards our residents at Hannah's House
Coming with your significant other or friend? Here is a special discount for all those who are coming as a pair for the event. Enjoy a delicious meal and activities at our beautiful venue. A portion of all ticket sales will go towards our residents at Hannah's House
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!