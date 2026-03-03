Hats, Heals & Healing

Your Early Bird ticket grants you full access to a powerful day of healing, creativity, and connection.





Included with your registration:

• Continental breakfast

• Custom trucker hat to design and create during our hands-on Hat Bar experience

• Heels Competition (Cash Prize)

• Lunch

• Live panel discussion with interactive Q&A

• Transformational workshops focused on emotional wellness and personal growth with an additional keynote workshop w/Casondra Burkley.





Workshop Option1

H.E.A.L.E.D. — While I’m Waiting (Singles) Focus: Healing in the in-between. This workshop is designed for women who are single and navigating seasons of waiting — whether for partnership, clarity, purpose, or alignment. We’ll explore how to heal past relational wounds, break unhealthy patterns, strengthen identity, and build emotional wholeness without putting life on pause. Key Themes: Healing attachment patterns Releasing comparison and timeline pressure Building self-worth outside of relationship status Becoming whole while you wait This session centers the truth that waiting is not wasted when it’s intentional.





Workshop Option 2

H.E.A.L.E.D. — Healing Us: Marriage, Intimacy & Emotional Wholeness Focus: Doing personal healing inside of partnership. This workshop is for married women (or women in committed relationships) who want to examine how individual wounds show up in shared spaces. We’ll explore communication, emotional triggers, unmet needs, and the impact of past trauma on present connection. Key Themes: How unhealed wounds impact intimacy Conflict vs. emotional safety Breaking generational patterns in marriage Choosing healing instead of resentment Because healthy marriages are built by healed individuals.





Workshop Option 3

H.E.A.L.E.D.- Generational Healing: Parenting Beyond the Pain Focus: Understanding how past experiences shape the way you parent today.

This workshop is designed for women who want to explore how their own life experiences — including childhood wounds, relationship pain, divorce, loss, layoffs, and other difficult seasons — can influence the way they show up as parents. Whether you are raising minor children or navigating relationships with adult sons and daughters, this session will create space to examine how unresolved pain, unmet needs, and learned patterns impact parenting style, emotional reactions, communication, and expectations.

Participants will reflect on how past experiences may show up through overprotectiveness, control, emotional distance, guilt, people-pleasing, fear, or difficulty setting boundaries, and how intentional healing can lead to healthier connections across generations.



