The Planning Council

Hosted by

The Planning Council

About this event

Hat's Off FUNraiser

5641 Indian River Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23464, USA

Event Registration
$100

Grants you access to the event.

Top Hat Trailblazer
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 tickets at a reserved table, Digital logo display at event, Individual recognition on social media, Recognition on website, Distribute branded merchandise with booth

Derby Donor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets at a reserved table, Digital logo display at event, Individual recognition on social media, Recognition on website, Distribute branded merchandise

Safari Supporter
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 tickets, Digital logo display at event, Individual recognition on social media, Recognition on website

Cowboy Contributor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets, Digital logo display at event, Individual recognition on social media

Pillbox Patron
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, Digital logo display at event, Recognition on social media (listed with ALL Patrons)

Baseball Bestower
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, Digital logo display at event

Helmet Helper
$500

2 tickets

Add a donation for The Planning Council

$

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