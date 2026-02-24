Hat's Off FUNraiser

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About this event
Grants you access to the event.
10 tickets at a reserved table, Digital logo display at event, Individual recognition on social media, Recognition on website, Distribute branded merchandise with booth
8 tickets at a reserved table, Digital logo display at event, Individual recognition on social media, Recognition on website, Distribute branded merchandise
6 tickets, Digital logo display at event, Individual recognition on social media, Recognition on website
4 tickets, Digital logo display at event, Individual recognition on social media
2 tickets, Digital logo display at event, Recognition on social media (listed with ALL Patrons)
2 tickets, Digital logo display at event
2 tickets
$
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