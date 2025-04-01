Texarkana Volunteer Services Bureau Inc
Hats On for HandsOn Texarkana - A summer brunch at the Collins Home
1915 Olive St
Texarkana, TX 75503, USA
Brunch
$50
Includes brunch food and non-alcoholic drinks. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities
Includes brunch food and non-alcoholic drinks. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Brunch plus bottomless Mimosa
$70
Includes 1 ticket to brunch plus bottomless mimosa
Includes 1 ticket to brunch plus bottomless mimosa
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout