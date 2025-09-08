Presented by Wickham Works in collaboration with Warwick Valley Community Center

Hosted by
About this event
Adult 18+ Grants entry to the event with access to Haunted House and a lobby full of Halloween fun - crafts, snacks, videos, photo ops. We recommend arriving 20 minutes early to get the most out of your visit.
Up to age 17. Grants entry to the event with access to Haunted House and a lobby full of Halloween fun - crafts, snacks, videos, photo ops. We recommend arriving 20 minutes early to get the most out of your visit.
2 Adults and 3 Children (up to 17) Grants entry to the event with access to Haunted House and a lobby full of Halloween fun - crafts, snacks, videos, photo ops. We recommend arriving 20 minutes early to get the most out of your visit.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!