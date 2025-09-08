Hosted by

Warwick Community Bandwagon Inc

About this event

Presented by Wickham Works in collaboration with Warwick Valley Community Center

11 Hamilton Ave

Warwick, NY 10990, USA

Tickets at the Door, Adult
$15

Adult 18+ Grants entry to the event with access to Haunted House and a lobby full of Halloween fun - crafts, snacks, videos, photo ops. We recommend arriving 20 minutes early to get the most out of your visit.

Ticket at the Door, Child
$12

Up to age 17. Grants entry to the event with access to Haunted House and a lobby full of Halloween fun - crafts, snacks, videos, photo ops. We recommend arriving 20 minutes early to get the most out of your visit.

At the Door: Family Package
$60

2 Adults and 3 Children (up to 17) Grants entry to the event with access to Haunted House and a lobby full of Halloween fun - crafts, snacks, videos, photo ops. We recommend arriving 20 minutes early to get the most out of your visit.

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