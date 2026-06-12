HAUP 51st Anniversary Legacy Luncheon

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About this event
Corona, NY 11368, USA
Main Event Access
VIP & Main Event Access
• 1 Table for 10
• VIP & Main Event Access
• Logo on Gala’s Banner
• 1/2 Page Ad in Program Book
• 1 Table for 10
• Full Page Ad in Program Book
• Logo Placement on HAUP’s website & Facebook
• VIP & Main Event Access
• Logo on Gala’s Banner
• Press Release Mention
• Heritage Level Sponsor
• Program Remarks Opportunity at VIP Reception
• 2 Prominent Table locations for 10
• Full Page Ad on inside cover of Program Book
• Prominent Placement on HAUP’s website & Facebook
• VIP & Main Event Access
• Display Table Opportunity
• Logo on Gala’s Banner
• Press Release Mention
• Legacy Campaign Exclusive Title Sponsor
• VIP Cocktail Reception Title Sponsor
• Program Remarks Opportunity at Main Event
• 3 Prominent Table locations for 10
• Full Page Ad on back cover of Program Book
• Prominent Placement on HAUP’s website & Facebook
• VIP & Main Event Access
• Display Table Opportunity
• Logo on Gala’s Banner
• Press Release Mention
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