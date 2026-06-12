A golden logo with the letters "HAUP" and the words "Haitian Americans United for Progress" is centered on a background of red and blue glitter.
Haitian Americans United for Progress

Hosted by

Haitian Americans United for Progress

About this event

HAUP 51st Anniversary Legacy Luncheon

Terrace on the Park: 52-11 111th St

Corona, NY 11368, USA

Ticket Holder
$250

Main Event Access

VIP Ticket Holder
$500

VIP & Main Event Access

Ambassador
$5,000

1 Table for 10

VIP & Main Event Access

Logo on Gala’s Banner

1/2 Page Ad in Program Book

Culture Preservation Partner
$10,000

1 Table for 10

Full Page Ad in Program Book

Logo Placement on HAUP’s website & Facebook

VIP & Main Event Access

Logo on Gala’s Banner

Press Release Mention

Heritage Partner
$25,000

Heritage Level Sponsor

Program Remarks Opportunity at VIP Reception

2 Prominent Table locations for 10

Full Page Ad on inside cover of Program Book

Prominent Placement on HAUP’s website & Facebook

VIP & Main Event Access

Display Table Opportunity

Logo on Gala’s Banner

Press Release Mention

Legacy Partner
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Legacy Campaign Exclusive Title Sponsor

VIP Cocktail Reception Title Sponsor

Program Remarks Opportunity at Main Event

3 Prominent Table locations for 10

Full Page Ad on back cover of Program Book

Prominent Placement on HAUP’s website & Facebook

VIP & Main Event Access

Display Table Opportunity

Logo on Gala’s Banner

Press Release Mention

Add a donation for Haitian Americans United for Progress

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