Haus of TTP Inc

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Haus of TTP Inc

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Haus of TTP Inc's Shop

TTP Tech Suit Black item
TTP Tech Suit Black
$100

TTP Tech suits are made for comfort, movement, and everyday life. Simple, Clean, and rooted in message to Trust The Process. When you wear it, your representing growth, discipline, and purpose and supporting the mission behind it.

TTP Tech Suit Gray item
TTP Tech Suit Gray
$100

TTP Tech suits are made for comfort, movement, and everyday life. Simple, Clean, and rooted in message to Trust The Process. When you wear it, your representing growth, discipline, and purpose and supporting the mission behind it.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!