Los Rancheros Guild of Valley Children’s Healthcare

Hosted by

Los Rancheros Guild of Valley Children’s Healthcare

About this event

Havana Nights

Belmont Country Club: 8253 E Belmont Ave

Fresno, CA 93737, USA

General Admission
$100
Table of 8
$800
El Presidente Sponsorship
$5,000

·      Reserved table for 8

·      Premier logo placement on event signage

·      Recognition on all event marketing materials

·      Recognition on Guild social media channels and email communications

·      Recognition from the stage during the event

·      Opportunity to display company banner at the event

Havana Club Sponsorship
$2,500

·      4 event tickets

·      Logo placement on event signage

·      Recognition on event marketing materials

·      Recognition on Guild social media channels and email communications

·      Recognition from the stage during the event

Salsa Sponsorship
$1,500

·      4 event tickets

·      Recognition on event signage

·      Recognition on Guild social media channels

Palm Sponsorship
$1,000

·      2 event tickets

·      Recognition on event signage

·      Recognition on Guild social media channels

Sunset Sponsorship
$500

·      2 event tickets

·      Recognition on event signage

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