Havana Nights

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About this event
· Reserved table for 8
· Premier logo placement on event signage
· Recognition on all event marketing materials
· Recognition on Guild social media channels and email communications
· Recognition from the stage during the event
· Opportunity to display company banner at the event
· 4 event tickets
· Logo placement on event signage
· Recognition on event marketing materials
· Recognition on Guild social media channels and email communications
· Recognition from the stage during the event
· 4 event tickets
· Recognition on event signage
· Recognition on Guild social media channels
· 2 event tickets
· Recognition on event signage
· Recognition on Guild social media channels
· 2 event tickets
· Recognition on event signage
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