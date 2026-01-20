Catholic School System-Diocese of St. Petersburg-Incarnation Catholic School

Hosted by

Catholic School System-Diocese of St. Petersburg-Incarnation Catholic School

About this event

Incarnation Havana Nights Gala

5111 Webb Rd

Town 'N' Country, FL 33615, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes:

Dinner

Non-alcoholic beverage

Dancing

Silent Auction & Raffle Access

(All attendees must be 21 and older)


Table Sponsor
$700

Includes:

Table seating for 8

Dinner

One signature drink or beer per guest

Non-alcoholic beverage

Dancing

Silent Auction & Raffle Access

(All attendees must be 21 and older)

Teacher or Staff Sponsor
$75

A teacher or staff of your choice will receive a ticket to attend the gala.

Angel Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

Table seating for 2

Dinner

One signature drink or beer per guest

Non-alcoholic beverage

Dancing

Silent Auction & Raffle Access

One raffle ticket per guest

Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, small banner, and social media including company branding

(All attendees must be 21 and older)


Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Includes:

Table seating for 4

Dinner

One signature drink or beer per guest

Non-alcoholic beverage

Dancing

Silent Auction & Raffle Access

Two raffle tickets per guest

Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, small banner and social media including company branding

A bottle of champagne

(Non attending sponsors, can donate their seats to faculty and staff)

(All attendees must be 21 and older)

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Includes:

Preferred table seating for 4

Dinner

One signature drink or beer per guest

Non-alcoholic beverage

Dancing

Silent Auction & Raffle Access

Two raffle tickets per guest

Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, small banner and social media including company branding

A bottle of champagne

A special Thank you gift

( Non attending sponsors, can donate their seats to faculty and staff)

(All attendees must be 21 and older)

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Includes:

Preferred table seating for 6

Dinner

Two signature drinks or beer per guest

Non-alcoholic beverage

Dancing

Silent Auction & Raffle Access

Three raffle tickets per guest

Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, and social media including company branding

A bottle of champagne

A special Thank you gift

A large banner to be displayed on school campus

(Non attending sponsors, can donate their seats to faculty and staff)

(All attendees must be 21 and older)


Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Includes:

Preferred table seating for 8

Dinner

Two signature drinks or beer per guest

Non-alcoholic beverage

Dancing

Silent Auction & Raffle Access

Four raffle tickets per guest

Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, and social media including company branding

A bottle of champagne

A special Thank you gift

A large banner to be displayed on the school campus

Your name included on a sponsor's plaque located inside the school

(Non attending sponsors, can donate their seats to faculty and staff)

(All attendees must be 21 and older)


Music Sponsor
$2,000

Help our gala attendees have an unforgettable evening of dancing by sponsoring our music for the evening.


Receive recognition during the event, on school website campus banner and social media.

(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)

Liquor Bar Sponsor
$2,000

Help support our gala by sponsoring our liquor bar.


Receive recognition during the event, on school website, campus banner and social media.

(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)

Decorations Sponsor
$1,500

Help support our gala by sponsoring our event decoration.


Receive recognition during the event, on school website, campus banner and social media.

(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)

Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,000

Help support our gala by sponsoring our photo booth.


Receive recognition during the event, on school website, campus banner and social media.

(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)

Linen & Lights Sponsor
$1,000

Help support our gala by sponsoring our linen and lights.


Receive recognition during the event, on school website, campus banner and social media.

(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)

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