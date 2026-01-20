Incarnation Havana Nights Gala

About this event
Includes:
Dinner
Non-alcoholic beverage
Dancing
Silent Auction & Raffle Access
(All attendees must be 21 and older)
Includes:
Table seating for 8
Dinner
One signature drink or beer per guest
Non-alcoholic beverage
Dancing
Silent Auction & Raffle Access
(All attendees must be 21 and older)
A teacher or staff of your choice will receive a ticket to attend the gala.
Includes:
Table seating for 2
Dinner
One signature drink or beer per guest
Non-alcoholic beverage
Dancing
Silent Auction & Raffle Access
One raffle ticket per guest
Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, small banner, and social media including company branding
(All attendees must be 21 and older)
Includes:
Table seating for 4
Dinner
One signature drink or beer per guest
Non-alcoholic beverage
Dancing
Silent Auction & Raffle Access
Two raffle tickets per guest
Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, small banner and social media including company branding
A bottle of champagne
(Non attending sponsors, can donate their seats to faculty and staff)
(All attendees must be 21 and older)
Includes:
Preferred table seating for 4
Dinner
One signature drink or beer per guest
Non-alcoholic beverage
Dancing
Silent Auction & Raffle Access
Two raffle tickets per guest
Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, small banner and social media including company branding
A bottle of champagne
A special Thank you gift
( Non attending sponsors, can donate their seats to faculty and staff)
(All attendees must be 21 and older)
Includes:
Preferred table seating for 6
Dinner
Two signature drinks or beer per guest
Non-alcoholic beverage
Dancing
Silent Auction & Raffle Access
Three raffle tickets per guest
Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, and social media including company branding
A bottle of champagne
A special Thank you gift
A large banner to be displayed on school campus
(Non attending sponsors, can donate their seats to faculty and staff)
(All attendees must be 21 and older)
Includes:
Preferred table seating for 8
Dinner
Two signature drinks or beer per guest
Non-alcoholic beverage
Dancing
Silent Auction & Raffle Access
Four raffle tickets per guest
Recognition during the event on signage, screen, itinerary, school website, and social media including company branding
A bottle of champagne
A special Thank you gift
A large banner to be displayed on the school campus
Your name included on a sponsor's plaque located inside the school
(Non attending sponsors, can donate their seats to faculty and staff)
(All attendees must be 21 and older)
Help our gala attendees have an unforgettable evening of dancing by sponsoring our music for the evening.
Receive recognition during the event, on school website campus banner and social media.
(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)
Help support our gala by sponsoring our liquor bar.
Receive recognition during the event, on school website, campus banner and social media.
(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)
Help support our gala by sponsoring our event decoration.
Receive recognition during the event, on school website, campus banner and social media.
(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)
Help support our gala by sponsoring our photo booth.
Receive recognition during the event, on school website, campus banner and social media.
(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)
Help support our gala by sponsoring our linen and lights.
Receive recognition during the event, on school website, campus banner and social media.
(This sponsorship does not include entrance tickets)
$
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